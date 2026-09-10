Aaron Rodgers has rarely gone into detail about the end of his engagement to Shailene Woodley. More than four years after their split, that changed.

The 42-year-old quarterback opened up about his former relationship during a wide-ranging appearance on Cam Heyward's “Not Just Football” podcast, offering his version of what happened between the couple after their whirlwind romance led to an engagement.

Rodgers claimed Woodley began having second thoughts almost immediately after accepting his proposal and later ended the engagement. He also addressed Woodley's previous comments about the difficult period surrounding their breakup, disputing the suggestion that he was the one who walked away from her.

Neither Woodley nor her representatives had publicly responded to Rodgers' new claims as of Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers Shares His Version of Shailene Woodley Engagement

Rodgers and Woodley began dating in 2020, with their relationship moving quickly. Rodgers said he proposed in December of that year and Woodley accepted.

According to Rodgers, however, the engagement almost immediately hit a complicated point.

“I propose, and she says, ‘Yes,’” Rodgers recalled. “Now, she maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no.”

Rodgers then alleged that within days of the proposal, Woodley told him she wanted to sleep with another person before they got married.

Rather than repeat the quarterback's explicit wording, the claim itself was striking enough: Rodgers said the conversation happened just days after Woodley agreed to marry him.

He claimed that by March 2021, Woodley had taken off her engagement ring. Rodgers said they made more than one attempt to reconcile afterward, but those efforts ultimately went nowhere.

“We had a couple times where we tried to get reunited and nothing ever happened,” Rodgers said.

He also recalled Woodley telling him directly, “I don’t want to be with you.”

The former couple's breakup did not become public until early 2022, when reports surfaced that they had ended their engagement.

Rodgers Pushes Back on Narrative Surrounding Their Breakup

Rodgers' comments also offered a sharply different perspective on a period Woodley has discussed in previous interviews.

In a 2024 interview with Outside magazine, Woodley described going through an extraordinarily difficult stretch in early 2022, though she did not explicitly attribute everything she experienced to Rodgers.

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” Woodley said at the time. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment. I knew I was depressed when I looked at a tree and felt nothing.”

She has also described the aftermath of their split as one of the darkest periods of her life.

Rodgers now says the public perception of how their relationship ended does not match his experience.

“Shai, you left me, you took the ring off,” he said during the podcast.

The quarterback was particularly frustrated by the suggestion that he abandoned Woodley and caused the emotional struggles she later described. His comments represent his account of a private relationship, and Woodley has not responded publicly to his version of events.

Rodgers and Woodley have largely avoided discussing the specifics of their engagement in the years since they separated, making Thursday's interview an unusually candid look at a relationship that once generated enormous attention.

Their lives have since moved in different directions. Rodgers married Brittani in 2025 after reconnecting with her years after they first dated in 2017. He has credited his wife with helping him repair relationships with members of his family.

Now, as Rodgers plays what he has confirmed will be his final NFL season, he is also revisiting a chapter of his personal life that he had previously left largely unexplained.

