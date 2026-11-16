Aaron Rodgers Reveals the Big Change That's Keeping Him Strong at 42

Age usually catches up with NFL players after a few years, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on the field for 22 years and is still playing like a pro. At 42, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is still moving around the pocket, throwing the football and looking comfortable doing things that aren't always so comfortable for NFL players on the other side of 40.

So, what's helping him stay sharp? As Rodgers, who recently reconnected with his brother and family, explained this season, part of the answer comes down to knowing his body and making a few smarter decisions along the way. It's not anything huge, really. It's a combination of common sense and lots of weights.

Aaron Rodgers on His Fitness: Knowing When to Push and When to Back Off

During a presser as Rodgers was getting back into the game with the Steelers this season, the quarterback said he's feeling good, especially when it comes to his legs and mobility. He's also learned from a mistake last year, when he injured himself squatting during Week 1 and made his preparation more difficult than it needed to be.

So, the big change is that he's being smarter about his workouts and not pushing his body too hard.

"I didn't hurt myself squatting like I did in Week 1 last year," Rodgers said, according to Cleveland.com. "So I was a little smarter about my workouts leading up to this season. But I feel really good. Legs feel good, feel good, moving around, and I feel like I'm just going to keep on getting better."

Rodgers isn't pretending his body works exactly like it did when he was 25. At his age, he recognizes when pushing harder isn't necessarily going to produce better results.

He's also realistic about what happens as athletes get older. Rodgers said he's been making those adjustments for roughly the past decade.

"I've had to do that the last 10 years," Rodgers said about what older athletes should do with their workout routines. "I think anybody over 35 (years old) realizes it's a little different when you wake up at 25 (years old) compared to 35. You might be rolling out of bed a little bit slower."

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Still Has Lots Left in the Tank

The changes appear to be paying off. Rodgers, who has commented about eventually being a father with wife Brittani, is showing off highlight reel-worthy moves and helping lead this team to a 6-2 record and the top spot in the AFC North.

He was also asked if he can keep up with the heavy workload all season. "For me, yeah. Totally. Totally sustainable," he said.

That's a confident answer from a quarterback who knows exactly what playing in the NFL demands. His realistic workout routine is certainly part of why he has lasted so long in the business.