Aaron Rodgers Hints To Preparation For Wife Brittani Being 'Pregnant'

Aaron Rodgers is focused on succeeding in Pittsburgh after announcing this will be his 22nd and final NFL season. The Steelers have a .500 record after 4 games, having just lost their most recent AFC North divisional matchup on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.

But as Rodgers begins his road to retirement he is making it clear that there is more to life than just football. And that includes Rodgers new wife, Brittani.

Before the game, the veteran quarterback opened up a bit more about what life after football will entail for him.

He's already made clear he won't return for another NFL season, but his answer about what he will be doing with his time, after the NFL, offered a sneak peek that the 42 year old Rodgers has some significant life changes ahead.

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Plans For New Baby

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Pittsburgh's game against Cleveland, Prime Video's Al Michaels spoke with Rodgers and candidly asked where he expected his life to be a year from now.



Rodgers' response during the broadcast revealed some unknown news.

"I'll either be tending to my pregnant wife or I'll be taking care of my newborn," Rodgers allegedly responded.

Al Michaels says on the @NFLonPrime broadcast Aaron Rodgers told them a year from now, “I’ll either be tending to my pregnant wife or I’ll be taking care of my newborn.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 2, 2026

That's really a different picture from the one Rodgers has occupied for most of his adult life. For more than two decades, his schedule has revolved around lots of football, from preparing for games to dealing with the constant pressure that comes with being an NFL quarterback.

Now it seems that his future is pointing somewhere much more personal.



Unless, of course, he was joking, which he does like to do when it comes to messing with the press.

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is Ready For a Different Life Chapter

Rodgers, who is 42, returned for another season in the NFL after signing a one-year deal with the Steelers in May. The move brought him back for his 22nd NFL season and reunited him with head coach Mike McCarthy. Those two won a Super Bowl together with the Green Bay Packers, so it's a familiar pairing.

But, after this season, Rodgers is officially retiring, and he's made that clear. He's married to Brittani, and instead of preparing for another NFL season, Rodgers could be preparing for life with a newborn.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



After spending years making football the center of his world, the longtime quarterback appears ready to embrace a role that has nothing to do with the sport. If Rodgers sticks to the plan he's laid out, his next chapter may be one of his most unique yet.



