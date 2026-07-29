Aaron Rodgers Reveals What His Wife Told Him Before He Decided Against Retirement

Aaron Rodgers was convinced he had already played his final NFL game.

The 42-year-old quarterback revealed Tuesday that when the 2025 season ended, he believed retirement was the obvious next step. But before closing the book on a career that includes four MVP awards and a Super Bowl title, Rodgers said one conversation with his wife, Brittani, completely changed his perspective.

Speaking to reporters at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, Rodgers explained that his wife encouraged him to give football one more season, a decision that ultimately led him back for 2026.

"I thought last year might be it," Rodgers said. "And then Mike got hired and I talked to the wife and she said, 'You can do one more year, see if it works out,' and then it all came together."

Rodgers was referring to Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, whom he played under for more than a decade in Green Bay. The pair won Super Bowl XLV together before McCarthy was fired in December 2018.

Rodgers Says Retirement Is Still Coming After 2026

While Rodgers admitted Brittani played a major role in his decision to return, he made it clear he isn't planning another change of heart.

Asked whether there was any chance he could continue playing beyond the upcoming season, Rodgers didn't leave much room for debate.

"No, zero debate," he said.

Rodgers added that he may occasionally take an extra day off during the season to stay as fresh as possible for game days, but emphasized that 2026 is expected to be his final campaign.

Rodgers Has Kept His Marriage to Brittani Largely Private

Although Rodgers has spoken more openly about Brittani in recent months, the couple has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

He first mentioned having a girlfriend during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in late 2024 before later identifying her publicly as Brittani. In 2025, Rodgers confirmed the two had married after reporters noticed he was wearing a wedding ring.

Rodgers has repeatedly said Brittani prefers to live a private life away from public attention, and he has made it clear he intends to honor that.

Still, he has occasionally shared glimpses into how important she has become in his life. Tuesday's revelation offered perhaps the clearest example yet, with Rodgers crediting one simple conversation with helping shape the final chapter of his Hall of Fame career.

