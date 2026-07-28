Aaron Rodgers Tells Steelers Fans What They Already Knew

Aaron Rodgers left no doubts that the 2026 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers will be his last before retiring.

While speaking with reporters as training camp begins at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Rodgers ensured that this is the end of the line for him.

"Yea, this is it," Rodgers said.

The four-time MVP added that he believed the 2025 campaign may have been his last at the time before Mike McCarthy, who was his head coach with the Green Bay Packers, was hired as Mike Tomlin's successor.

"I thought last year might be it, and then Mike got hired and I talked to my wife and she said, 'You can do one more year.' See if it works out, and then it kinda all came together."

DK Metcalf tried to throw some cold water on the idea that Rodgers is going to hang up his cleats after this year by stating, "I mean, people just say things at the beginning of the year," Metcalf said. "Not knowing how a year could go. He may not even get hit or touched this year and may say, 'Hey, let's go out there and do another one,'" but the 42-year-old signal caller later shut that idea down.

"No, zero debate," Rodgers said.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Fans Already Knew Where Rodgers Stood

Though Rodgers stated that he was "pretty sure" the 2025 season would be his last during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", he's always appeared more certain and definitive in sending that same type of message this offseason.

During his initial press conference this offseason at the start of OTAs in May, Rodgers admitted that there was "some doubt, for sure" about whether or not he'd return to Pittsburgh, but that he had "good conversations" with McCarthy and ultimately determined that he wanted to play again after the 2026 NFL Draft concluded.

Rodgers certainly kept the door open last year if there was an opportunity to suit up for the Steelers once again, and one just so happened to materialize after McCarthy stepped in for Tomlin.

This time around, it seems there's no wiggle room in Rodgers' mind for another season with the team to be feasible.

The future Hall of Famer is in it for one last run, and with an upgraded roster, particularly at wide receiver, the pieces are there for Pittsburgh to potentially make some noise in the AFC.

A lot of pressure falls on Rodgers' shoulders in his final season, however. If he can improve on his 2025 campaign, the Steelers should find themselves in a good spot.

If he regresses, though, Pittsburgh may find itself out of the running for a playoff spot.

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