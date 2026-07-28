Aaron Rodgers' Retirement Could Take Shocking Turn

PITTSBURGH -- Did Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf just let it slip that their star quarterback might be back in 2027?

The Steelers began training camp with arrival day, giving the organization a chance to get acclimated with Latrobe and St. Vincent College. The team will soon begins practice, but first many of the team had their initial media sessions for 2026.

When Metcalf took the podium, he made a statement about quarterback Aaron Rodgers that raised several eyebrows. He said that despite Rodgers saying this is going to be his final run in the NFL, there's a chance the future Hall of Fame QB changes his mind.

"I mean, people just say things at the beginning of the year," Metcalf said. "Not knowing how a year could go. He may not even get hit or touched this year and may say, 'Hey, let's go out there and do another one.'"

What Are the Chances Rodgers Returns in 2027?

According to Rodgers, there is a slim chance he returns for a 23rd NFL campaign. When he signed another one-year deal witih the Steelers to return in 2026, he was the one who made it clear that this was it.

So, we should believe him, right?

Well, not so fast. With Metcalf's update, suddenly it's not so cut and dry.

Last year was supposed to be a one-off for Rodgers and the Steelers. He even noted that he was pretty sure he was done. His language has shifted slightly ahead of the 2026 campaign, but there is room for doubt and changing his mind.

Maybe Metcalf is on to something.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would Steelers Run Things Back With Rodgers in 2027?

Maybe Rodgers desires to play beyond 2026, but the Steelers cannot be tempted to continue this relationship beyond this season.

The Steelers have been putting off the inevitable for years. Ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the team has attempted to patchwork the quarterback position year after year. 2026 has to be the end of that pattern. Rodgers gives the team their best chance to win this season, but a 43-year-old quarterback in year three with his franchise is a guaranteed way to not win the Super Bowl.

That's where the Steelers are heading in 2027 if they run things back with Rodgers. The organization has to be aware of that, and it has to lead them to refusing to run things back with the future Hall of Famer after the 2026 season ends, regardless of this year's results.

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