Aaron Rodgers Selling Nearly $60 Million Worth of Real Estate Ahead of Final NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers has made quite a nice living for himself in the NFL.

During his 22-year career, Rodgers will have pocketed $417.31 million — $305.6 with the Green Bay Packers, $75.05 million with the New York Jets, and $36.65 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers — according to Spotrac’s career earnings calculator.

The only QB to out-earn him is Los Angeles Rams signal-caller Matthew Stafford, who’s earned $448.32 million over 18 NFL seasons with the Rams and Detroit Lions.

And with his enormous salaries, Rodgers has been able to build quite the real estate portfolio. But as he heads into his final season before retirement, Rodgers is selling off three of his homes.

Aaron Rodgers Lists $15 Million New Jersey Mansion for Sale

News broke this week that Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, was selling the eight-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom home in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. The dwelling comes with a three-car garage, a hot tub, and an AI security system.

Rodgers built the property back in 2023 for $9.5 million after being traded to the Jets. The mortgage estimate is $79,833 per month, and the property taxes in 2025 ran Rodgers $71,369.

“An extraordinary contemporary estate on the Cedar Grove/Montclair border commanding unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline,” the listing reads. “This stunning residence features 8 ensuite bedrooms, 9.5 baths, and an all-glass and composite metal exterior that frames the iconic cityscape from every east-facing exposure.”

Rodgers is Also Selling his $39.5 Million Malibu Beach House

In addition to his Jersey residence, Rodgers also recently put his stunning beach house in Malibu, described as a “Mediterranean Revival–style villa,” on the market as well.

He bought the four-bedroom, four-bath, 4,625-square-foot home for $28 million back in 2019 when he was dating former NASCAR star Danica Patrick. The house includes a private deck off the primary suite, a fire pit with wraparound seating, and a luxurious swimming pool.

“This exceptional estate pairs a beautifully remodeled four-bedroom main residence with a stunning two-bedroom guest house, capturing the essence of California coastal living through architectural refinement, privacy, and an effortless connection to the Pacific,” the listing reads.

Rodgers’ $3.7 Million Wisconsin Home is Also For Sale

This four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house in Hobart, Wisconsin, has been on the market since November 2025. It was Rodgers’ primary residence from 2015 until 2022 when he was traded from the Packers to the Jets.

The home occupies 10,500 square feet and sits on a 5.32-acre lot with plenty of greenery and privacy.

The listing describes the residence as a “custom-built all-stone estate tucked away on a very serene and private beautifully landscaped acres.”