The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

New Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes his move to Pittsburgh official by purchasing an outrageous new home.

Emily Bicks

February 5, 2025: Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tees off during the Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am.
February 5, 2025: Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tees off during the Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After months of speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially confirmed they are signing Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback in 2025.

While financial details of the deal were not immediately made public, Rodgers, who's entering his 21st season in the NFL, agreed fo a one-year contract.

The four-time MVP, who turns 42 in December, made it clear that money was not his main incentive in deciding which to team sign with. "I never once said I need a multi-year deal," he told ESPN host Pat McAfee in April. "I said I'll play for 10 [million]."

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers gets hilariously high on ayahuasca, raves about butterflies

Aaron Rodgers
January 5, 2025 : Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodgers was entering the final year of his three-year, $112.5 million contract with the Jets when New York abruptly cut ties with the veteran after the 2024 NFL season.

Over the course of his 20-season NFL career, the Super Bowl champion has earned $381,692,206 according to Over the Cap , the most of any player in NFL history. So, it's not a huge surprise that the veteran quarterback went big when it came to putting roots down in Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers
July 12, 2024.: Aaron Rodgers during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament. / Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to Barstool Sports, Rodgers purchased "a gorgeous mansion" near Acrisure Stadium. While he only signed a one-year deal, Rodgers is making sure he's living his best life while in Pittsburgh.

Barstool Yinzers shared numerous photos of Rodgers' insane new home which includes a par-3 golf course, huge pool, a pool house, and a full service horse stable.

Rodgers is an avid golfer during the offseason and maybe his girlfriend Brittani is a horse lover.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

Home/Real Estate