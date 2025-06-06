Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities
After months of speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially confirmed they are signing Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback in 2025.
While financial details of the deal were not immediately made public, Rodgers, who's entering his 21st season in the NFL, agreed fo a one-year contract.
The four-time MVP, who turns 42 in December, made it clear that money was not his main incentive in deciding which to team sign with. "I never once said I need a multi-year deal," he told ESPN host Pat McAfee in April. "I said I'll play for 10 [million]."
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers gets hilariously high on ayahuasca, raves about butterflies
Rodgers was entering the final year of his three-year, $112.5 million contract with the Jets when New York abruptly cut ties with the veteran after the 2024 NFL season.
Over the course of his 20-season NFL career, the Super Bowl champion has earned $381,692,206 according to Over the Cap , the most of any player in NFL history. So, it's not a huge surprise that the veteran quarterback went big when it came to putting roots down in Pittsburgh.
According to Barstool Sports, Rodgers purchased "a gorgeous mansion" near Acrisure Stadium. While he only signed a one-year deal, Rodgers is making sure he's living his best life while in Pittsburgh.
Barstool Yinzers shared numerous photos of Rodgers' insane new home which includes a par-3 golf course, huge pool, a pool house, and a full service horse stable.
Rodgers is an avid golfer during the offseason and maybe his girlfriend Brittani is a horse lover.
