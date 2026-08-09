Adam Vinatieri spent much of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech thanking the people who shaped one of the greatest kicking careers in NFL history. But before wrapping up his tribute to former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the four-time Super Bowl champion couldn't resist slipping in one well-timed joke.

The line immediately landed with the crowd.

Speaking during Saturday's induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, Vinatieri praised Belichick for demanding excellence throughout their years together in New England before explaining why the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach wasn't in attendance.

"Thank you for demanding excellence every single day," Vinatieri said. "Your preparation, discipline and attention to detail shaped far more than my football career."

Then came the punchline.

"Unfortunately Bill couldn't make it here today. There's a lot going on at UNC right now. He may be on a recruiting trip looking for the next Lawrence Taylor. I thought it was because training camp had already started. But in truth, it's because he's judging his girlfriend's cheerleading competition."

The joke referenced Belichick's relationship with 25-year-old Jordon Hudson, who has continued competing in cheerleading events while the 74-year-old coach prepares for his second season leading North Carolina.

Vinatieri Quickly Shifted From Jokes to Praise

Although the joke drew one of the loudest laughs of the afternoon, Vinatieri immediately made it clear there was genuine admiration behind it.

"All jokes aside, in my opinion Bill is the greatest coach of all time."

Belichick coached Vinatieri during the final six seasons of the kicker's Patriots career, a run that included two Super Bowl championships and several of the most iconic kicks in NFL postseason history. Vinatieri later spent 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before retiring as the NFL's all-time leading scorer.

The Hall of Fame speech wasn't exclusively about Belichick. Vinatieri also joked about Peyton Manning's forehead, teased former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe and delivered a few lighthearted one-liners before ending on a more emotional note thanking his family, teammates and coaches.

The Joke Also Nodded to a Busy Week Around Belichick's Program

Vinatieri's opening reference to "a lot going on at UNC right now" came after a turbulent stretch for North Carolina football.

In recent weeks, general manager Michael Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave while the university investigates a workplace complaint. Belichick's son, Steve Belichick, also stepped away from the program on medical leave.

Despite the off-field developments, Vinatieri made it clear the jokes were all in good fun. By the end of his speech, he had already offered what may have been the strongest endorsement anyone can give Belichick.

"All jokes aside," he said again, "Bill is the greatest coach of all time."

