Legendary Patriots Kicker Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

It should have happened last year, but this year must feel just as sweet for former New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri. The greatest kicker in NFL history, and arguably the clutchest, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, it was announced as part of this year's NFL Honors ceremony.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026:



🏈Drew Brees

🏈Larry Fitzgerald

🏈Luke Kuechly

🏈Adam Vinatieri

🏈Roger Craig pic.twitter.com/ugb7OwcaNE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2026

Vinatieri spent the first decade of his illustrious career in New England, kicking in four Super Bowls and winning three of them. Most of his now-iconic kicks came in those big moments -- including a pair of game-winners to earn a ring.

But to start his story, it's important to go back to 1996. As an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State, his first opportunity to play professional football was with the Amsterdam Admirals of the World League of American Football. After that, he signed a contract with the Patriots and beat out long-time veteran Matt Bahr for the job.

That season was filled with important milestones in Vinatier's journey. He chased down Herschel Walker on a kick return against the Cowboys, and also hit five field goals -- including the game-winner -- to beat the Jaguars later that year. He was named to the NFL's All-Rookie Team.

Vinatieri Finally Earns His HOF Recognition

After that, it was only up from there.

Vinatieri cemented his name into New England history after drilling a 45-yard field goal in a blizzard to send the AFC Divisional Round against the Oakland Raiders to overtime. Just a few minutes later, his 23-yarder gave the Patriots the 16-13 victory.

"The kick in the snow, that's probably one of the greatest feats I've ever seen on a football field," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters ahead of Super Bowl LX. "You could barely run, let alone approach and kick a football that length."

Two weeks later, he kicked the field goal that gave the Patriots their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. In 2003, he did the same. Against the Carolina Panthers, and following another legacy-defining drive by Tom Brady, Vinatieri booted another game-winner to clinch another championship.

Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots kicker (4) ADAM VINATIERI celebrates after kicking a 48 yard field goal as time expired to win Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams at the Superdome 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

After his tenth season with the team, the Patriots decided not to offer him a new contract -- or place the franchise tag on him. He eventually signed a free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent the final 14 years of his career.

Mr. (Robert) Kraft and I had a wonderful conversation last year when I came back [for a game] and cleared the (air) on how it all happened," said Vinatieri, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "He thought that I just wanted to find a new place. That was absolutely not the situation. I had 10 years with New England and was never a free agent. After the 10th year, when I became a free agent, I didn't want to leave. I just wanted a fair deal. Negotiations took a different way, and that's different people's philosophies on how they manage the team, or whatever ... but I loved all my time there. To the day I die, there's a huge spot in my heart for the organization and the people in New England. No hard feelings at all, for sure."

There certainly aren't any hard feelings anymore, as the Patriots chose Vinatieri to be their honorary captain for this year's AFC championship. When the Patriots beat the Broncos, he was on the field to hand the 2025 Lamar Hunt Trophy to Kraft.

He is the NFL's all-time leader in points scored (2,673), as well as scoring an NFL-record 238 points in the postseason. Vinatieri's also been a finalist for the Patriots Hall of Fame, and earned a spot on the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Vinatieri becomes just the fourth Patriots player to win a Super Bowl with the team and be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining teammates Richard Seymour and Ty Law (as well as Darrelle Revis).

It was a long time coming for the game's greatest placekicker. Now, he's become football immortality.

