Ali Brunson Sends Message to NYC After Celebrating Knicks' Title With Husband Jalen

The New York Knicks basked in the glow of their ticker-tape parade on Thursday, as the team took to the street to celebrate the franchise's NBA championship win.

The event gave fans a chance to see the Knicks' star players, as well as those players' wives and families.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who scored 45 points in the team's series-winning Game 5 against the Spurs, was at the parade. He was joined by his wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, and their daughter Jordyn James Brunson, who turns 2 in July.

Knicks fans absolutely adore Brunson. He's made himself one of the most beloved players in Knicks history and fan are currently dubbing him the "King of New York." That makes his wife, Ali, the "Queen of New York."

Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Thanks New York City

Brunson isn't a New York native, but it doesn't really matter at this point. He was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, but moved to Lincolnshire, Illinois, when he was in middle school and, ultimately, settled in Chicago. He met Ali at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.

Even though Jalen and Ali aren't New York natives, they have a huge love for the city, and Ali is sharing that with the world. On Friday, one day after the Knicks parade, Ali took to social media to share her love for New York City.

"The greatest city in the world! New York, we love you," she wrote on Instagram with red and blue heart emojis and a yellow star emoji.

In the post, she shared a gallery of photos from the parade, including one with her standing by the championship trophy, as well as photos of Jordyn's little feet with shoes that say "New York" and the Statue of Liberty and Knicks charms.

"I think it’s obvious we love you right back. Congrats. (Jordyn’s entire outfit that day!)," one follower said on Instagram.

"Thank You Ali, for always supporting Jalen~ making the magic possible," another said. The post, in general, was flooded with heartfelt messages.

Jalen, Ali and Daughter Jordyn Take in the Knicks Parade

The NBA on ESPN shared footage of Brunson in the parade holding his daughter, and the two were surrounded by police escorting them safely through the crowd.

ESPN's SportsCenter also shared a video clip of Ali and Brunson celebrating amid confetti at the parade alongside early photos of the couple together, showing their journey from then to now.

The parade marked a special moment for Jalen and his family, as well as the rest of the Knicks team and their loved ones. Now, it's time to rest up and start planning for next season.