Knicks NBA Championship Parade: Live Updates, Celebrity Sightings, Best Moments From New York Ceremony

The day that New Yorkers have been anticipating for decades is finally here. For the first time, the Knicks will enjoy their first-ever championship parade through Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes.

New York captured its third NBA title on Saturday, beating the Spurs 94–90 in yet another thriller, capturing the series in five games. With it, they have earned the first parade in franchise history, as they weren’t held during the early 1970s when they won their first two rings.

The parade will take place in lower Manhattan, beginning near Bowling Green at the southern tip of Manhattan and moving up Broadway to City Hall, where the event will end with a ceremony in which Mayor Zohran Mamdani will award the franchise keys to the city.

The parade is slated to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along below as Sports Illustrated’s NBA staff brings you all of the incredible sights and sounds from the celebration.

Knicks championship parade live updates, best moments, celebrity sightings and more

What to know about New York’s parade

Jalen Brunson won NBA Finals MVP after leading the Knicks to a five-game win over the Spurs. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Parade time

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Broadcast information

MSG Networks is carrying some exclusive coverage of the parade, which will also stream on the Gotham Sports app. Additionally, the parade will be broadcast by local CBS, NBC, ABC and My9 affiliates as well as SNY.

The N.Y.C. mayor’s office will stream the event on its website, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Parade route

The Knicks will follow the traditional Canyon of Heroes route from Battery Park up Broadway to City Hall. The mayor’s office released a map showing access points for the parade, which is free to attend. The City Hall ceremony at the end of the parade, however, requires a ticket to attend.

Everything you need to know for the Knicks Championship Parade is at https://t.co/kQYUmyatbS. pic.twitter.com/joE14rTpiX — City of New York (@nycgov) June 17, 2026

Parade viewing spots will open at 6 a.m. ET, though some fans have already reportedly started showing up for tomorrow’s event.

How the Knicks won the NBA championship

New York was not a dominant team during the NBA’s regular season, going a respectable-if-not-overwhelming 53–29 in the regular season, good for third in the Eastern Conference.

The postseason got off to a rocky start, as the Knicks dropped two of their first three games against the Hawks to open the first round. From there, they were nearly unstoppable.

New York won Game 4 in Atlanta, 114–98. They blew out the Hawks two more times to take the series in six games. It was the furthest they’d be pushed in the entire playoff run.

The Knicks swept the 76ers, fresh off of an upset of the No. 2 seed Celtics, and the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals and finals, taking a 10-game winning streak into the NBA Finals against the Spurs, who were fresh off of taking down the defending champion Thunder in the Western Conference finals. And they just kept winning.

New York won Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio by scores of 105–95 and 105–104, two close wins in a series that featured exclusively tight contests. The Spurs snapped the Knicks’ winning streak in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, 115–111, but New York rebounded to win Game 4 at home, 107–106. They returned to San Antonio for Game 5, and rather than tempt fate, the Knicks took care of business, winning a 94–90 slugfest to capture the series.

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