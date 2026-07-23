Alix Earle And F1 Champion Lando Norris Sparks Romance Rumors After Several Dates

Alix Earle and Lando Norris could be another athlete and social media star coupling as the two continue to fuel romance rumors.

For about a month, fans have speculated that Earle and Norris were dating after being spotted hanging out together in Cannes, France, at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. Earlier this month, they continued to fuel rumors after they were seen leaving the same private members’ club in London.

According to People, they have since been on several dates but are not yet calling it dating, claiming that it's too early, a source told the outlet.

The source says that they have had a couple of group hangout dates, and are still in communication. There are reportedly plans to meet up for future dates, but they are being cautious and taking things slowly, and are really into each other.

Earle and Norris were seen out separately exiting the popular London private members' club, The Twenty Two, earlier this month. Deuxmoi posted photos of the two leaving the club on July 9, but it's unclear if the London spotting was just the two of them or a group hangout.

Who Has Lando Norris Dated Before?

Earle is not the first woman the F1 champion has been romantically linked to. Norris began dating Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira in late 2021.

The two later broke up in September 2022. He spoke about his split in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time, where he wrote that they would still remain friends.

The McLaren driver was also linked to Portuguese model and actress Margarida "Magui" Corceiro, whom he had begun dating in May 2023. They were on and off for some time but eventually decided to go their separate ways earlier this year.

She was seen supporting Norris during big moments of his career, including when he won the Drivers’ Championship in Abu Dhabi in December 2025.

Alix Earle Split With Braxton Berrios After 2 Years

Earle has only officially been linked to New York Giants' Braxton Berrios, whom she dated for two years. Over the course of their relationship, she would support him at his NFL games when he played for the Miami Dolphins and later the Houston Texans.

He would often be seen in her videos on social media, and they would be photographed together at events.

The pair would later break things off in December 2025, citing long-distance as playing a role, as Earle was based in Miami and he was in Houston. She also noted on social media that she wanted to focus on her career, per Earle's TikTok video.

Following Earle's split from Berrios, she has been linked to Tom Brady. Neither the NFL icon nor Earle has confirmed any romance between the two. However, they were spotted during Super Bowl weekend earlier this year at an after-party dancing, and their initial start to the romance rumors was at a New Year's Eve party at St. Bart's that they both attended.