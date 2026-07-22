Fans Shoutout Braxton Berrios' Ex Alix Earle After NFL Star Aces Beauty Product Test

Braxton Berrios knows his makeup products, and fans believe it's all because of his ex-girlfriend, Alix Earle.

The New York Giants wide receiver went viral for his knowledge about various makeup and beauty products in a video for the NFL team's social media. In the TikTok, alongside his Giants teammates, he was asked to identify products like setting spray, pimple patches, and eyelash curlers, to which he correctly named all the products.

A social media team member off-camera is heard praising him for his wisdom when Berrios responds jokingly if it was a good thing he knew all the answers.

Fans appreciated that Berrios knew so much about the products and complimented him by saying he pays attention and that he would make a good girl dad in the future.

However, many comments also praised his ex, Earle, who is a popular social media influencer known for her "GRWM" videos, stating that she is the one who taught him about the beauty products. Fans wrote that Earle "taught him well," and one even asked what would happen if he just called her now.

While Berrios didn't respond to the comments about his ex, he did jokingly write in the comments section that he felt "betrayed" by the team posting the video.

Braxton Berrios And Alix Earle's Relationship

Berrios and Earle began dating in February 2023, and throughout their relationship, they were seen supporting one another from the sidelines. The social media influencer would attend Miami Dolphins games in support of Berrios and he would often be seen in her videos.

In 2025, when Berrios signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Houston Texans, the long distance seemed to cause some friction in their relationship. In December 2025, the couple called it quits, with Earle citing the strain of a long-distance relationship and her wanting to focus on her career.

She explained her side of the split in a tear-eyed video posted to her Instagram and TikTok at the time.

However, Braxton hasn't specifically addressed the split, but seemingly alluded to the breakup in an Instagram caption, writing, "What did I miss?"

What Are Braxton Berrios And Alix Earle Up To Now?

The split is far behind the former couple, as Earle has been making moves in her career by starting her own skincare line, Reale Actives.

She will also be the lead in her Netflix unscripted reality series "Earle Meets World" that will showcase an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at her life with her family and close friends. It is slated to hit the streamer sometime this year.

As for Braxton, he will be entering his eighth year in the NFL after signing a one-year contract with the Giants in June. So far in his NFL career, he has played for the New England Patriots, Dolphins, Texans, and now the Giants.

He will put on his Giants jersey for the first time next season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026.