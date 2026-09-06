Alix Earle once thought Braxton Berrios was the person she would grow old with.

That is what makes her latest comments about their breakup hit differently.

Nearly a year after Earle and the NFL wide receiver ended their relationship, the 25-year-old is revisiting its final months in her new Netflix series, "Earle Meets World." And this time, she is filling in some of the blanks about how a relationship she once saw lasting for decades slowly began to fall apart.

“Braxton and I were together for three years. He was the first actual, real love that I’ve ever experienced,” Earle said on the show. “I always said I could see us being old in rocking chairs together like, that’s who I would want to be there with.”

The future she imagined with Berrios, however, eventually started to feel very different once it seemed to be getting closer.

Alix Earle Opens Up About Why Her Relationship With Braxton Berrios Ended

Earle said the possibility that Berrios could soon be ready for marriage became a source of anxiety for her.

“I’m only 25. I’m not ready for that yet,” she said.

Marriage was only part of what Earle described. By the end of the relationship, their careers had also pulled them in different directions. They were spending time apart, communication had become less frequent and, according to Earle, so had their physical connection.

“We were both busy in our careers and doing long distance at the time,” Earle said. “We weren’t talking as much. We were barely communicating.”

She also acknowledged a “lack of intimacy” between them as their relationship changed.

“It started to dwindle away a little bit,” Earle said.

The comments offer a more complete picture of a breakup that Earle and Berrios initially kept relatively private. The two confirmed their relationship in November 2023 after months of speculation, and Earle later moved in with Berrios in 2025. By December of that year, multiple reports confirmed they had split, with the breakup described at the time as mutual.

On "Earle Meets World," viewers see Earle return to Berrios' Miami home with best friend Sally Carden to collect what she calls “the last things I have left of our relationship.”

For Earle, the breakup was clearly not as simple as deciding they wanted different things and moving on.

Alix Earle Later Questioned Whether She Made the Right Decision

Months after the relationship ended, Earle was still wondering whether she had made a mistake.

That uncertainty becomes its own storyline in "Earle Meets World." More than four months after the split, she admitted she was still thinking about the possibility of getting back together with Berrios, even as the people closest to her encouraged her to move forward.

Eventually, she decided she needed an answer directly from him.

In the season finale, Earle calls her ex and asks whether he still feels the same way about something he told her when they broke up: that there was no chance they would get back together.

The episode ends before viewers hear his full answer.

Earle has since told Netflix's Tudum that making the call terrified her, but she was glad she did it. She also confirmed that she and Berrios remain on good terms.

“For what the future holds, we will see,” she said.

It is a striking place to leave a relationship that Earle now admits she once imagined lasting into old age. Her new comments don't point to one explosive moment that ended things. Instead, they describe something far more gradual: two demanding careers, more time apart, less communication, fading intimacy and two people who may not have been ready for the same future at the same time.

