Can Braxton Berrios Lock Down a Roster Spot as the Primary Returner?

The New York Giants ' receiver competition will be just as hotly contested as the defensive tackle competition. That is because the Giants recently added three familiar names to their receiving room.

Former Big Blue receiving legend Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the team. Former Pittsburgh and Kansas City receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was also signed. Finally, former University of Miami great Braxton Berrios was also brought in.

Berrios brings NFL experience as a return specialist. Over his seven seasons in the NFL, while playing for three different organizations, he has returned 100 punts for a little over 1,100 yards.

He has also returned 91 kicks for over 2,200 yards and a touchdown. Those skills highlight Berrios' career, but he has also shown the ability to be a good complement in a receiving corps. He is an experienced veteran receiver who can add a lot to a receiver room.

This signing provides him with the opportunity to return to an area he is very familiar with. Berrios spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets.

That is where he rose to the height of his powers when he was named a first-team All-Pro returner. Now he has the opportunity to once again be a part of an organization in New York.

BRAXTON BERRIOS, WR

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 185 lbs.

Exp.: 8 Years

School: Miami

How Acquired: FA-'26

2025 in Review

Last season was extremely low-key for Berrios, as he was used sparingly with the Houston Texans. He only suited up for four games with Houston, filling in for injured receivers. He was not even the team's primary return man.

His 60 offensive snaps represented only 20% of the team's total snaps on that side of the ball. His 12 special team snaps were by far the lowest total he has ever produced in his career.

As a receiver, he was targeted eight times on the season, catching six passes for 37 yards. That included a 14-yard reception. As a return man, he tried to make the most out of his limited opportunities.

He returned 3 punts for 25 yards and 3 kicks for 81 yards. He also turned 30 in October, which led many to believe he might be on the downside of his career.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac, the Giants and Berrios agreed to a one-year, $1.3 million deal. There is no signing bonus attached to this deal. Last season, Berrios signed a $1.8 million deal in 2025 with Houston.

That included a $300,000 signing bonus. This contract means that there is no guarantee that he will make this team. If he does, he will carry a $1.075 million cap hit.

2026 Preview

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Braxton Berrios (87) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Berrios is not getting any younger, and it feels like the Giants have a receiving room full of younger receivers and older grizzly veterans. The question is which side will win out, will it be the fresher, younger talents or the experienced guys?

Berrios will be fighting for relevance as a receiver on this team because there are so many younger players. Berrios is the second-oldest player in this receiving group.

There are only two other receivers even close to his age: Darius Slayton and Juju Smith-Schuster. The rest of the receivers on the roster are 27 years old and younger.

There are a large number of guys on this team who can be effective in the slot, and it's more difficult for Berrios because he is only a slot receiver.

Players like Calvin Austin, Juju Smith-Schuster, Odell Beckham, Darnell Mooney, and Darius Slayton all have the ability to play in the slot. Four of those have real, legitimate value as an outside receiver as well. Berrios' limitations and alignment could also hurt him in this battle for a roster spot.

The place where he should hold the edge as a former All-Pro returner will still be dicey, given he has to beat out so many young talents. He may be the most accomplished returner, but his competition will be bringing other things to the table that could make them more valuable.

Calvin Austin III has the ability to be a stretch-the-field option from the slot or outside, and he has a return history.

He is a bigger threat as a punt returner to Berrios making the final roster. As a kick returner, Deonte Banks offers a legitimate home run-hitting option.

Then a young rookie like Deonte Banks will be a viable force at both positions. As a younger, ascending talent, he could ultimately pay more dividends in the future.

It will be an uphill battle for Berrios to cut through.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.