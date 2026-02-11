Alix Earle Breaks Silence Amid Tom Brady ‘Hooking Up’ Report
It felt like the entire sports world and entertainment community were buzzing once NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was spotted with model and influencer Alix Earle at a boujee New Year's Eve party at the end of 2025.
Given the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's stature, just about anything he does is news. So his reportedly getting cozy with someone 23 years his senior was sure to spark intrigue.
However, intrigue simmered down after nothing between the two was noticed in 2026.
At least, not until Super Bowl LX weekend, when Brady and Earle were dancing together at a pre-Super Bowl party in San Francisco the night before the big game.
This reignited the rumors that perhaps something is still going on between the 48-year-old former quarterback turned broadcaster and the 25-year-old pop culture icon.
And more gasoline was poured on to these rumors when PEOPLE dropped a February 9 article that claimed Brady and Earle (who was seen in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance) were "hooking up" and were spending time together past what had been seen in public.
Alix Earle's Super Bowl Party Comments Turn Heads Amid PEOPLE Report
On February 8, Earle posted a TikTok video where she discussed the pre-Super Bowl events, and threw a subtle mention about the party she was seen dancing with Brady.
“We have been having the best weekend ever. Everything has just been so much fun, like the party last night. There was this big dance floor, everyone was dancing," Earle said.
One would have to imagine that she's aware of the recent video with Brady and the ensuing PEOPLE report, so perhaps this was Earle's way of sending a subtle message.
