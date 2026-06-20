How Tom Brady Is Personally Molding Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders have the best quarterback to ever play in the National Football League on their side in Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Brady has had his handprint all over this team since coming into his role with the Silver and Black.

He has done an excellent job, and that is, he has done exactly what Raiders owner Mark Davis brought him in to do. Brady has made his voice heard about the important decisions this franchise has made over the last few seasons.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Brady and Davis have worked well together. Davis has been letting Brady do what he does best, and that has been making some football decisions that have been better for the franchise as a whole. Brady wants to succeed as an owner as much as he did as a player.

That competitiveness is still there for the seven-time Super Bowl Champion. One of the biggest inputs he has had with his team has been making sure this franchise got a franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza and Brady Relationship Growing

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Mendoza's favorite player going up was Brady, and that pairing is going to be good for this organization for many years to come. Whatever questions Mendoza has about playing the quarterback position, Brady is going to be there to answer those questions.

Mendoza is going to be developed by Brady as well. That is going to make him ever that much better. He is a rookie, and having Brady to help him transition to the NFL level is going to be interesting and fun to watch.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I think what he [Tom Brady] said as a quarterback is you need to be the most everything. You need to be the most competitive. You need to be the most leader. You have to have the most leadership," said Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza .

"You need to be the toughest, both mentally and physically. And you've got to embody all these things and lead by example before gaining that equity and respect from your teammates in order to lead effectively."

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza is going to take all the advice that Brady has for him. He wants to be the best version of himself and for this franchise. He comes from a winning background, and he has Brady, who knows what it is all about as well.

A lot of things are looking up for this franchise moving forward. They have the best to do it, leading the way and showing them what it takes to win at the highest level consistently.