The 2026 FIFA World Cup is in action, and on Sunday, Alphonso Davies and Canada take on South Africa. It's the only game of the day, so expect plenty of eyeballs on this matchup.

Davies is one of the biggest sports stars out of Canada. He's been dealing with injuries, but coach Jesse Marsch says the player will be available to take the field against South Africa, and that means his fiancee, Sheyenne Jen, may be spotted in the stands.

"Now that we have Alphonso back and healthy and ready to perform, I think it's a big moment for the team and a big boost for the team," Marsch said, according to Fox Sports. "I think, in general, all the players that came into camp with little injuries are now really close to 100 per cent and ready to perform at the highest level and be at our best in these matches."

Meet Sheyenne Jen, Alphonso Davies' Fiancée

Davies and Jen got engaged in January 2025. At the time, Jen, an influencer and musician, took to social media to share photos confirming their engagement.

"My favorite photo dump so far," she stated on her Instagram carousel on New Year's Day, starting off the gallery with a photo holding what looks like Davies' hand and an engagement ring.

"Had to cry so much good luck to both of you," one follower replied to the post.

"Now I have to cry again," another said, adding, "love you."

Sheyenne Jen Shares Life Tidbits on Social Media Before World Cup

Jen hasn't made much of an appearance on Davies' social media pages because he sticks to mainly sports-related content, but Jen shares photos and videos of her at his games supporting him.

She's also opened up about wedding planning a little bit. In a TikTok post in April, before the World Cup, she asked followers to help her pick out her wedding shoes.

Jen's TikTok bio is also a bit of a tribute to Davies. "Fiancé first. Coffee second," it reads.

Back in December, she also shared footage from one of Davies' soccer games, stating, "last home game before winter break. Happy to be back."

"I love how much you support him — you've really been a great source of support," one follower said on the post.

As for her music career, Jen dabbles in the experimental R&B and hip-hop genres. Some of her most popular singles include "Honestly" and "Blame." She goes by the name SheyJ for her music.