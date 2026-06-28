South Africa vs. Canada—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

South Africa and Canada kick off the round of 32 of the World Cup on Sunday after finishing second in their respective groups.

It’s the co-host who will steal much of the pre-match attention as it plays its first ever knockout phase match at the World Cup, but South Africa has also made it beyond the group stage for the first time in its history.

By finishing runner-up in Group B, Canada has lost home advantage for the round of 32, instead forced to travel down south to California. The Canucks will still have a fierce backing at SoFi Stadium, however, as they enter Sunday’s battle as heavy favorites.

A disappointing defeat to Switzerland last time out shouldn’t take too much gloss off a largely impressive group stage campaign, during which Canada secured a maiden competition win with an emphatic 6–0 demolition of Qatar.

South Africa was nowhere near as flashy during its opening three matches, only scoring twice but still coming away with four points—the same as Canada. Thapelo Maseko provided the shock winner against South Korea that confirmed progression.

Expectations must be tempered for Bafana Bafana, whose roster lacks significant depth and quality, but it has already proven an awkward adversary. Canada must beware of a possible banana skin.

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South Africa vs. Canada Score Prediction

Hosts Motor Beyond Bafana Bafana

Canada is expected to triumph. | Emma Ottosen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Canada is not blessed with world-class talent, but it possesses far more firepower than South Africa. Jonathan David is enjoying an incredible tournament, Cyle Larin has also been among the goals and service for a blossoming partnership should be forthcoming this weekend.

Bafana Bafana lack the same attacking resources, but will make itself difficult to penetrate in Inglewood. A stubborn low block is sure to greet Jesse Marsch’s side, as is an opportunistic band of counter-attacking forwards.

Profligacy has proven an issue for Canada already this tournament despite the six-goal win over Qatar, but it should find its shooting boots to punish a South Africa side that has already punched above its weight by reaching the knockout phase.

Unknown territory : Sunday’s match will be the first since the 2002 World Cup in which two nations who have made it past the group stage for the first time compete in the knockout phase. It’s impossible to know how they will react to the added pressure.

: Sunday’s match will be the first since the 2002 World Cup in which two nations who have made it past the group stage for the first time compete in the knockout phase. It’s impossible to know how they will react to the added pressure. Watertight Canucks : Canada has already kept one clean sheet at the World Cup and has effectively shut out opposition over the past year. It has only conceded in four of its last 11 matches, and the Switzerland encounter was the first time it had allowed two goals in a single match since June 2025.

: Canada has already kept one clean sheet at the World Cup and has effectively shut out opposition over the past year. It has only conceded in four of its last 11 matches, and the Switzerland encounter was the first time it had allowed two goals in a single match since June 2025. South African form: The win over South Korea was the only victory for Hugo Broos’s men in their last seven matches. Goalscoring has been an issue in that time, with Bafana Bafana having managed no more than one goal in a match during an unspectacular streak.

Prediction: South Africa 0–2 Canada

South Africa Predicted Lineup vs. Canada

There could be just one change. | Sports Illustrated

Broos will still be without Themba Zwane, the veteran playmaker sent off for violent conduct in the World Cup opener and still suspended for the round of 32. He will return for the round of 16, however, should South Africa make it that far.

In more positive news, Teboho Mokoena, who scored the equalizing penalty on matchday two against Czechia, will make his comeback following a one-game suspension.

Sphephelo Sithole earned some redemption for his disastrous performance against Mexico with an impressive showing last time out, but the midfielder will still make way for the returning Mokoena.

South Africa predicted lineup vs. Canada (4-2-3-1): Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mbatha, Mokoena, Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa.

Canada Predicted Lineup vs. South Africa

Marsch has no need to make alterations. | Sports Illustrate

Ismaël Koné is out for the tournament after his horrific leg break against Qatar, while his usual midfield partner Stephen Eustáquio is facing a race against time to be passed fit for Sunday’s encounter.

Alfie Jones could miss out in the defense again having not yet played this summer, but Alphonso Davies, who has also sat out all three games to date, could make his comeback in some capacity on Sunday.

If none of Marsch’s ailing players return in time, he should name the same XI that was defeated by Switzerland.

Canada predicted lineup vs. South Africa (4-4-2): Crépeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Choinière, Ahmed; David, Larin.

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What Time Does South Africa vs. Canada Kick Off?

Location : Inglewood, United States

: Inglewood, United States Stadium : So Fi Stadium

: So Fi Stadium Date : Sunday, June 28

: Sunday, June 28 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: João Pinheiro (POR)

How to Watch South Africa vs. Canada on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7 ,TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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