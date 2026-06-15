Andy Reid is Already Preparing for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding

The countdown to one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings in recent memory appears to be underway, and one of Travis Kelce's closest football mentors is already getting ready for the occasion.

A Kansas City clothing store recently shared photos of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid being fitted for a custom tuxedo ahead of Kelce's upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift, offering fans an unexpected glimpse into preparations for the star-studded event.

Peters Clothiers, a longtime Kansas City menswear shop, posted photos showing Reid during a tuxedo fitting alongside Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder.

"KC Chiefs Andy Reid, Brett Veach and Rick Burkholder getting ready for the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Wedding!" the store wrote alongside the photos.

The images quickly drew attention online, not only because they reference Kelce and Swift's wedding, but because they feature three of the most important figures from Kelce's 13-year journey with the Chiefs organization.

For Chiefs fans, the photos feel less like a fashion update and more like a reminder of the close-knit group that has surrounded Kelce throughout his career.

Reid Previously Joked About the Wedding Invitation

The tuxedo fitting also comes about a month after Reid addressed Kelce and Swift's wedding plans during a radio appearance in Kansas City.

While appearing on "The Drive" on 96.5 The Fan in May, Reid was asked whether he had already received an invitation to the wedding.

"Well, I probably have. You know, I probably have. And if I don't outgrow my tuxedo before then, I'm going," Reid joked.

When the hosts suggested he may need a new tuxedo for what could become one of the biggest social events of the year, Reid laughed and replied: "I'm not the show, I'm not the show. I'm just gonna show up."

At the time, the comments generated headlines across both the sports and entertainment worlds. Now, with photos surfacing of Reid being measured for a custom tuxedo, fans have another reason to believe wedding preparations are moving full speed ahead.

More Than Just a Wedding Guest

While Reid's appearance in the photos has generated plenty of buzz, his connection to Kelce makes the moment especially meaningful.

The future Hall of Fame coach selected Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft and has spent the past 13 seasons helping guide him from a talented but unproven prospect into one of the most accomplished tight ends in league history.

Together, Reid and Kelce have won multiple Super Bowls, appeared in five consecutive AFC Championship Games and helped build one of the NFL's modern dynasties.

That history is part of what makes the Peters Clothiers post stand out. The photos do not simply show wedding guests getting fitted for formalwear. They show members of Kelce's football family preparing for a milestone moment away from the field.

Swift and Kelce have largely kept details surrounding their wedding private, and neither has publicly discussed a date. But if the latest photos are any indication, some of the most important people in Kelce's life are already making sure they're dressed for the occasion.

