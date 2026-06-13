Patrick Mahomes' Son Enchanted by Taylor Swift at Chiefs Contract Signing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially signed a revamped contract extension that adds two years to his time with the franchise, keeping him in the fold through 2033. It's a mind-boggling $504.75 million deal, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport , marking the first contract in NFL history to be worth more than half a billion dollars.

Mahomes, of course, is worth it, because he's already brought the franchise three Super Bowl rings and taken them to the big game five times. That was all before he turned 30 years old. So, on Friday, June 12, the Chiefs made it official and signed Mahomes to this historic deal, and they took to social media to spread the word.

For the signing, Mahomes was joined by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their children, Sterling, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Golden. What's funny, though, is that their son Bronze was quite distracted by another celebrity in the house, not his father.

Patrick Mahomes' Son Bronze Points to Taylor Swift at Contract Signing

In the video shared by the Chiefs, Bronze is seen walking through the famous hall at Arrowhead Stadium. When he sees Taylor Swift's photo posted on the wall, he gets excited and says, "It's Taylor!" Then, when he sees his dad, he does give Mahomes some love and says, "It's dada!"

Not done yet. pic.twitter.com/HcDNrHzoOS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 12, 2026

So, Bronze is already a Swift fan, and maybe he'll even be at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. The two are expected to get married at Madison Square Garden this summer, before the Chiefs' season officially kicks off.

Swift and Kelce started dating in 2023 and got engaged in August of 2025. Now, their wedding is shaping up to be the event of the century.

Patrick Mahomes Extension is a 'Landmark Deal'

As for Mahomes, the Chiefs franchise is calling the contract extension a "landmark deal." In a statement, general manager Brett Veach said it marked a "huge day for the Chiefs, Patrick, and really all of Chiefs Kingdom.

He added that Mahomes is "one of the most prolific quarterbacks to ever play the game, and to add to that, he's changed the culture of our building and has led us in the most successful era in our franchise's history. Beyond the game, he's an incredible person who puts his team and winning above everything else."

Mahomes, who is still coming back from suffering a torn ACL and LCL last December, and the Chiefs will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 on "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 14.