Taylor Swift Has Been a Knicks Fan Since She Was 13 Years Old

As the New York Knicks took on the San Antonio Spurs in their ongoing 2026 NBA Finals series, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was seated court side for Game 4.

Swift, wearing a custom made "Stevie Knicks" T-shirt, was highly visible for TV cameras, sat along celebrity row next to her friends Este and Alana Haim (sporting their own custom "Knickelback" and "Knickole Kidman" shirts). They even wrangled "Law and Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay into their unique Knicks t-shirt fandom.

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay at Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

When the Knicks miraculously pulled off the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history after being down by 29-points, Swift was one of many fans and celebs who went wild.

Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Taylor Swift celebrates with Alana Haim and Este Haim after game four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images



The win allowed the Knicks to take a 3-1 series lead and inch closer to their first NBA title since 1973.



Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Ben Stiller, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay react in the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images



But the moment also brought back memories of 13 year old Swift, something that was recognized by the NBA.

Is Taylor Swift A True Knicks Fan?

Fans were immediately sent buzzing on social media upon her arrival at MSG in a "Stevie Knicks" custom t-shirt, along with the repeated TV camera shots of her celebrating the epic comeback with other A-Listers.



Some seemed upset and questioned Taylor's Knick fandom, calling her a fake fan.



When Taylor arrived at MSG for Game 4, New York Knicks analyst Monica McNutt seemed irritated about Taylor Swift's courtside presence at Madison Square Garden. McNutt is the Knicks radio announcer and has been the radio voice for the Knicks since 2023. McNutt was overheard discussing Swift's appearance on the MSG celebrity row with Knick's play-by-play announcer Tyler Murray allegedly declaring that Swift did not belong, stating: "She's not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl."

The NBA Honors Taylor Swift With a Throwback Social Post

But those in the know were aware of Taylor's long history with the Knicks. with social posts abuzz about a more sentimental and meaningful past experience for "The Fate of Ophelia" singer.

13-year-old Swift sang at MSG for a 2003 New York Knicks talent contest

More than two decades before Taylor Swift became a global superstar, and sat courtside at the 2026 NBA Finals, she was a young aspiring performer who was seeking stardom.



In 2023, Swift was selected to take part in a talent contest at Madison Square Garden.



The then-13-year-old Swift sang "Lucky You" to , in the very same venue where she'd find herself

23 years later seated in the front row of the NBA Finals.

To commemorate the full-circle milestone and astounding achievements garnered by Swift over the past two decades of her career, the NBA took to their official social media accounts to congratulate the singer-songwriter on her success and to thank her for her support of the league.

Fans also joined in on the conversation about the full-circle experience by creating their own congratulatory edits of the two moments with social media clips stiching together footage of the teenage Swift with her attendance at Wednesday night's Knicks-Spurs Game 4.

The fact is that Swift has been a Knicks fan for a long time. In 2014, in a Time Magazine interview Swift disclosed that she's been a passionate Knicks fan since performing at the halftime kids talent competition. She also revealed that she had developed a friendship with then-Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire and his family.



Given her presence for the biggest comeback in NBA finals history, Knicks fans should not object to her sitting courtside at MSG any longer.

Swift and Kelce also have summer plans to get married at the iconic NYC venue.