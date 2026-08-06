As speculation swirled across social media this week, Andy Reid had a simple response.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach wasted little time shutting down rumors that Travis Kelce had reported to training camp out of shape after an AI-generated video circulated online and sparked debate among fans.

Instead, Reid made it clear that what he's seeing on the practice field tells a very different story.

Speaking with NFL Network on Tuesday, Reid was asked how Kelce has looked since returning to Kansas City following an eventful offseason that included his wedding to Taylor Swift.

His answer left little room for interpretation.

Andy Reid Doesn't Buy Into the Viral Narrative

Asked what has stood out about Kelce since the Chiefs returned to training camp, Reid immediately dismissed the chatter surrounding the veteran tight end's physique.

"Well, he came back in good shape. I know everybody's out there saying he's got the dad body and all this stuff, but he looks the same to me that he's always looked," Reid said.

The comments came after an AI-generated video depicting Kelce with a noticeably heavier build spread widely across social media. While some viewers quickly recognized it as fake, others questioned whether it reflected Kelce's actual appearance entering his 14th NFL season.

Reid made it clear he isn't interested in those conversations. From his perspective, Kelce has looked exactly as expected.

Reid Says Kelce Has Been Dominating Camp

Reid didn't stop at defending Kelce's conditioning. The longtime Chiefs coach also praised the 11-time Pro Bowler for the way he's performed since camp opened.

He's just "playing like crazy" and "doing a nice job with everything" at training camp."

He added that Kelce has approached camp with the same mindset that has defined much of his career.

"He's focused in and ready to go and I appreciate that. (He's) been here 14 years and wants to be out there every snap."

Those remarks reinforce what Chiefs fans have come to expect from Kelce, who continues to be one of Patrick Mahomes' most trusted targets despite entering his mid-30s.

Before Reid addressed the rumors, The Athletic's Chiefs beat reporter Jesse Newell also pushed back against the AI-generated clip, sharing unedited footage of Kelce walking into practice and urging fans not to confuse fabricated content with reality.

Because I saw the fake Travis Kelce beer gut AI practice video about 10 times this weekend … here is what Travis Kelce looks like at Chiefs camp this morning. pic.twitter.com/ft7n3rVtid — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) August 3, 2026

As Kansas City continues preparing for another Super Bowl run, Reid's message was straightforward. Whatever conversation may be unfolding online, he isn't seeing it on the practice field.