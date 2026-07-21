Travis Kelce is officially returning for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Whether there will be another one after it suddenly feels far less certain.

Kelce’s longtime training circle ignited a new round of retirement speculation this week after Cris Carter, Florida Atlantic football’s director of player development, shared a photo from the tight end’s offseason workouts in Florida.

The group picture included Kelce alongside Carter and veteran trainers Andrew Spruill and Johnny Olsen, men who have worked with the Chiefs star for years.

It was Carter’s message across the image, however, that immediately commanded attention.

“Andrew and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL,” Carter wrote. “Know the 🐐 is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF.”

Kelce has not announced that the 2026 season will be his last. Still, the deliberate “Last Dance” reference, coupled with Carter’s mention of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, made the post difficult to dismiss as an ordinary training-camp tribute.

Travis Kelce’s Trainer Fuels Final-Season Speculation

Kelce will enter his 14th NFL season in 2026 after agreeing to return to Kansas City earlier this year.

The 36-year-old has spent his entire professional career with the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He has since become the most accomplished pass catcher in franchise history and one of the defining tight ends of his generation.

The Chiefs list Kelce with 13,002 career receiving yards, the most in franchise history and third most by a tight end in NFL history. He has also helped Kansas City win three Super Bowl championships.

Kelce faced months of questions about his future before committing to another year. His eventual return guaranteed that Kansas City would have one of its longtime offensive cornerstones back for the 2026 campaign, but it did not end speculation about how much longer he plans to play.

Carter’s post has now placed that question squarely back in the spotlight.

The phrase “The Last Dance” has become sporting shorthand for one final championship pursuit, most famously through the documentary chronicling Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ last title season together.

In Kelce’s case, the implication was unmistakable: one more run with Kansas City, followed eventually by Canton.

Kelce’s Longtime Trainers Pay Tribute Ahead of 2026 Season

Olsen also shared a message honoring the relationship Kelce has built with his offseason training team.

“Some relationships in this business go beyond just training — Travis Kelce is one of them,” Olsen wrote. “He’s been coming into Johnny O’s for years, working closely with Andrew Spruill, and in that time he’s become so much more than a client — he’s a true friend, and his loyalty has meant more to this business than words can say.”

Olsen thanked Kelce for his friendship and for continuing to return to the gym year after year.

“Andrew and all of us at Johnny O’s are behind you all the way this season,” he continued. “Go get it, and we will be seeing you in five years wearing a gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

NFL players do not become eligible for the Hall of Fame until they have been retired for five seasons. Olsen’s five-year reference therefore added another conspicuous retirement undertone to the tributes.

Kelce has not publicly characterized the upcoming season as a farewell tour. His trainers’ words are not an official announcement, and there remains every possibility that he could choose to return again.

For now, he is preparing to chase another championship with the only NFL franchise he has ever represented.

But after two longtime members of his inner training circle looked beyond this season and directly toward Canton, every Kelce appearance in 2026 may carry a little more weight.

