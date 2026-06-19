Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Go Viral in Pre-Game Outfits Before Fever-Dream

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark took center stage as they marched into Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday for the Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game.

These two ladies always draw a crowd when they play each other because they're among the best, and most talked-about players in the WNBA.

Reese and Clark also know how to get people talking when it comes to their fashion. Both used the high-profile opportunity to show off their signature sneakers. They also went with completely opposite looks ahead of the game.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Stun in Pre-Game Outfits

Clark walked in with an all-white look, donning a bright, white outfit with a white cropped hoodie and matching wide-leg pants.

She also debuted her first signature Nike shoe, the Caitlin 1, and carried the shoes in her hand as she entered the venue. Her hoodie got people talking because of what it said: "Shoot more threes."

Clark looked stunning, and so did Reese. The Dream star wore a fashionable all-black ensemble and was also carrying her signature sneakers, the Reebok Angel Reese 1. The shoes feature her "AR" logo and an "unapologetic" message hidden inside.

Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese both pulled up repping their signature sneakers ahead of clash 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vh2dCLw1cy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 19, 2026

Both ladies' looks went viral on social media. Sports on Prime shared Reese's tunnel entrance on X, and it's up to more than 800,000 views. The WNBA shared Clark's look on the platform, and it's at nearly 150,000 views.

Angel Reese is in the building for #WNBAonPrime action!



Watch Dream vs. Fever tonight on @primevideo 🍿Coverage begins at 7 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Nj2EQSbg0g — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) June 18, 2026

The ladies met up for what was a highly anticipated rematch between the Fever and Dream, where Atlanta notched a 108-101 win. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Fever. It was also their third when scoring 100 or more points this year, the most in the league.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark Talk About Fever-Dream Matchup

After the game, Reese talked about how the team approached the matchup. She said it was about not letting themselves get too comfortable.

"We kind of talked a little bit at halftime about not getting comfortable," Reese said in a postgame presser. "I think we kind of stayed together and continued to push. We knew they were going to go on a run, especially with their crowd. When their crowd gets into it, I think they feel that energy, and they did a great job with that."

Clark addressed debuting her sneakers at the game, noting after the event: "I've never had so many people staring at my feet or taking pictures of my feet, which is a little weird, but I'll let it slide in this scenario."

The Fever will have another chance to beat the Dream on Saturday, June 20. The teams are set to face each other at 1 p.m. ET in Atlanta.