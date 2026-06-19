Angel Reese and Dream Spoil Caitlin Clark's Signature Shoe Debut: Fever Takeaways

Caitlin Clark's signature shoe debut was spoiled by Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream. Clark wore her new Nike Caitlin 1s for the first time, but the Indiana Fever were not able to secure the win against Atlanta at home.

Clark had a strong game, but once again ran into the foul trouble that has plagued her at times this season.

The Fever point guard attacked the rim often, as she had during Indiana's four-game winning streak that ended Thursday. Clark scored 26 points on an efficient 8-17 shooting but Indiana's defensive struggles reared their head again, and the defense of the Dream forced several costly turnovers on the other end.

first Caitlin Clark points in the Caitlin 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dRXz1vyuBA — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 18, 2026

All five Atlanta starters reached double-figures, with Reese going for 21 points and 11 rebounds. Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Jordin Canada also gave the Fever trouble on both ends, in attacking the paint and getting their hands in the passing lanes on the perimeter.

This helped the Dream build a lead, which they actually surrendered with Clark on the bench. Clark picked up her fifth foul early in the fourth quarter, on what was one of a couple of questionable ones where she appeared to play defense straight up and down. Fever coach Stephanie White neglected to use a challenge on the first such call near the end of the first half and then had an unsuccessful challenge on an unrelated play that didn't allow her to challenge the next one.

Now Caitlin Clark picks up her 5th foul with another phantom foul 😂 https://t.co/Lbn8ogfoOp pic.twitter.com/9SK6WjsW0z — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) June 19, 2026

Nevertheless, Indiana was able to mount a comeback. Clark left the game with 8:41 left and the Fever down 9, and they were able to tie things up just a few minutes later behind big performances from Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. But the Fever weren't able to take the lead and ultimately ended up falling short 108-101.

Fever Role Players Struggle vs Dream

May 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) in the second half against the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Aside from Clark's foul woes, the team's costly turnovers, and Indiana's inability to keep the Dream at bay defensively in the paint, they also didn't get much from their non-stars.

Rookie guard Raven Johnson had a particularly tough stretch late in the first quarter. The Fever held a five-point lead at the time and Johnson had two turnovers and a missed layup in her three minutes of action that saw Atlanta quickly overcome the deficit.

Second-year forward Makayla Timpson had some key minutes during the late comeback, but she also had problems keeping Reese from powering through her for buckets. And she appeared a little lost as a threat on offense down the stretch.

And starter Lexie Hull contributed just 2 points in 11 minutes. That now makes only 10 points total for Hull over the Fever's last three games—which is simply not enough from that spot in the lineup.

Monique Billings, the fifth Fever starter next to Boston, Hull, Clark and Mitchell, had 6 points in 13 minutes. She was a -10 on the floor.

Fortunately for the Fever, they get another crack at the Dream on Saturday—this time in Atlanta.