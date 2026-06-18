Angel Reese Matches Caitlin Clark With Signature Shoe Entrance Before Dream vs Fever

WNBA superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had very similar entrances when walking into the arena for their June 18 showdown between Reese's Atlanta Dream and Clark's Indiana Fever.

Clark was seen walking into the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena holding a pair of her debut signature shoe with Nike, which are called the Caitlin 1's. Clark and Nike made their official reveal on June 17 with the same blue shoe that Clark brought to Thursday's game and will presumably be wearing once she takes the floor.

Caitlin Clark pulling up with the Caitlin 1's in hand 🔥



Dream-Fever coverage tips off at 7:00 PM ET on @primevideo 🍿 pic.twitter.com/sLDJFO7vq3 — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) June 18, 2026

As for Reese, she also entered the game cradling a pair of her signature shoes in her right hand. These were the Angel Reese 1's in the "Poison Angel" colorway, which was announced on June 18.

Reese's signature shoes have been out for some time, but this is the first time she has been seen with this neon green colorway.

Angel Reese is in the building for #WNBAonPrime action!



Watch Dream vs. Fever tonight on @primevideo 🍿Coverage begins at 7 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Nj2EQSbg0g — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) June 18, 2026

For what it's worth, this isn't anything new for Reese, as she does this same entrance holding her shoe whenever a new colorway releases. Still, it's interesting to see her doing so at the same time as Clark on Thursday.

These two have been competing against each other for years. And now their rivalry extends to the sneaker arena.

Shaquille O'Neal's Idea About Angel Reese Debuting Shoe Against Caitlin Clark Comes to Mind

While the fact that Clark and Reese were showing off a fresh version of their signature shoe on Thursday might have been a coincidence, Shaquille O'Neal, who is the President of Reebok's Basketball Division (and signed Reese), has long believed Angel should align her shoe releases with games against Clark.

This was shown during a 2025 episode of the "Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal" Netflix documentary about Reebok, when Shaq and Angel were having a conversation about when Reese should debut her signature shoe.

"In a perfect world — say yes, please say yes — in a perfect world, I would like you to debut [the signature shoes] against Caitlin Clark. I'll even come to the game," Shaq said to Reese, referring to the May 17, 2025, WNBA season opener game between the Fever and the Chicago Sky, for whom Reese was playing at the time.

Reese seemed on board with the idea, but it ultimately didn't happen, as Reese's debut signature shoe wasn't ready in time for the start of the season.

While Shaq's wish didn't manifest completely, it's still coming true in a compelling way over a year later, given Clark and Reese's new shoes squaring off on Thursday.