Angel Reese Gets Royal Treatment at LSU After Heartbreaking WNBA Finals Loss

Angel Reese might have just fallen short of winning her first WNBA Championship, but she's still a winner in LSU's eyes.

The Atlanta Dream star, 24, returned to alma mater, Louisiana State University, on Thursday, Nov. 5, after her team's heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the WNBA's Finals.

Reese and her Dream teammates were defeated 68–63 by the Golden State Valkyries.

Luckily, she had something to look forward to after the disappointment.

Just a few days after the loss, Reese returned to LSU to watch the Lady Tigers take on Texas Southern at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU honored Reese's 'Bayou Barbie' nickname during her return

Reese, who was famously known as "Bayou Barbie" while attending LSU, was honored during halftime of the game, and the celebration was truly fit for a queen.

The former LSU women's basketball standout was presented with a gold crown, a bouquet of flowers, and a special sash with her famous nickname "Bayou Barbie" written across it.

That wasn't all that LSU did to honor her though.

The team also played a tribute video featuring some of Reese's biggest college basketball moments, in honor of her time with the Tigers.

The WNBA star appeared to be thrilled to be back at the school where she helped deliver the women's basketball program its first national championship in 2023.

During the reunion appearance, Reese was reunited with her former coach, Kim Mulkey, who welcomed her back in open arms.

"I'm so happy to be back," Reese told Espn, adding, "It's been a while, but it's always good to be back in the PMAC."

Angel Reese Reflects on WNBA Finals Loss During Special LSU Homecoming

Reese had plenty to smile about during her return to Baton Rouge.

The former LSU star was named the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2026 and helped the Atlanta Dream reach the Finals for the first time since 2013.

Although the Dream didn't walk away with a championship this year, Reese said she has no regrets from her first season with the franchise.

"One game short, but everything happens for a reason," she said during Thursday's visit. "Being in Atlanta has just been a dream come true for me.

Her return to LSU gave the current Lady Tigers an opportunity to celebrate one of the school's biggest stars.

In honor of her return, the team wore special Reese-themed shirts, while the WNBA star showed her appreciation by posing for photos with players, cheerleaders and coaches.

Judging by the welcome reception, it looks like Reese will always be welcome back.