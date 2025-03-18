Angel Reese seemingly kills WNBA again in Unrivaled celebration post
Angel Reese is not afraid to be outspoken.
The Chicago Sky star has been very vocal about the stunningly low salaries of WNBA players, including her own contract which is 4 years, $324,383. The 22-year-old power forward's base salary in 2025 will only be $74,909.
RELATED: Angel Reese swoons over mom Angel Webb Reese, drops stunning photos of her
So when the former LSU Tigers standout and Caitlin Clark college nemesis earned an extra $50k as part of the inaugural Unrivaled championship team with the Rose Basketball Club, she wasn't shy about the disparity.
Responding to the always humorous Sydney Colston, Clark's Indiana Fever teammate, on X, Reese wrote, "hey sista. i’m doing well. just won 50k on a flight. I know you are VERY aware & i’m sorry to break it to you but i’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. sorry :( give me a few years and i gotchu. be well" with heart and upside down smile emojis.
RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese is ‘Game of Thrones’ queen in all-white furry fit
The brand-empire builder, having deals with blue-chip companies like McDonald's, Reese's (naturally), and her own shoe and clothing line at Reebok, doubled down on her smack talking, seemingly crushing the WNBA again in her Instagram post.
"For 10 weeks, I hung with some dawgs but also turned some “dawgs” into FOOD.
Thank you @unrivaledbasketball for allowing me to be apart of history. I created bonds with women that I would have never thought but I really needed that will last a lifetime. I was able to grow, learn, make mistakes, build confidence, cry, laugh, smell my flowers, beat the odds & understand the value of what it’s like to be treated like a pro. This is the standard for what WE DESERVE. Even though it was an “inuagural [sic] season”, the expectations were through the roof & I’m proud to say I was apart of HISTORY."
The players union opted out of the CBA at the end of last year, and while this upcoming season will most likely not have a work stoppage, rhetoric has already ramped up. With so much on the line given the WNBA has so many young stars, including the crossover appeal of Clark, the biggest basketball star under 25 (and that includes the NBA), it'll be essential that an agreement happens sooner rather than later.
If not, Reese, along with other big names, will be vocal in their frustrations.