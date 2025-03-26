Angel Reese dons stylish zipper top in shift to influencer mode after Unrivaled championship win
Angel Reese is riding the wave of success.
The 22-year-old WNBA superstar just led Team Rose to its first championship in the brand-new Unrivaled League on March 17. Now, she's switching to influencer mode and flexing her relationship with Amazon.
Reese took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 25, and shared that Amazon is having its "big spring sale," and that her fans can check out. "I've updated my store with all the best deals," she said in the video while wearing a stylish burgundy zipper top.
The bulk of the items Reese put in her store were makeup-related, but it also included sunglasses and kitchen items.
Reese has been very vocal about how low her salary is playing for the Chicago Sky and has used her triumph in Unrivaled to take shots at the WNBA on several occasions.
It hasn't been only shots though. The basketball star is incredibly proud of what the Unrivaled League was able to accomplish in its inaugural year.
"I created bonds with women that I would have never thought but I really needed that will last a lifetime. I was able to grow, learn, make mistakes, build confidence, cry, laugh, smell my flowers, beat the odds & understand the value of what it’s like to be treated like a pro," she wrote on Instagram on March 19. "This is the standard for what WE DESERVE. Even though it was an “inuagural [sic] season”, the expectations were through the roof & I’m proud to say I was apart of HISTORY."
One thing's for certain, Reese has aimed to change the face of women's basketball for the better, and her Unrivaled win will be extra motivation for the 2025 WNBA season.