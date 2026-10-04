Angel Reese Rocks Short Black Dress While Orlando Magic Boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr. Supports For WNBA Semifinals

Angel Reese made a mark with her tunnel outfit for her WNBA Semifinals debut.

The Atlanta Dream star wore a short, long-sleeved black dress ahead of the New York Liberty matchup. The black dress has a plunging neckline, which she kept bare, but paired her look with dangling silver earrings and bracelets.

Reese added a standout yellow animal print clutch. Reese styled her hair in a curly half-up, half-down look and completed her outfit with tall black heeled boots.

The Dream and Liberty faced off for Game 1 with the Dream winning 92-82.

Angel Reese's Boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr. Shows Up To Support

While Reese's boyfriend, Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter Jr., has an unknown attendance at the semifinal game today, the NBA star has supported his girlfriend throughout her career.

Carter Jr. was courtside to cheer Reese on while rocking her custom jersey during the Dream's matchup against the Connecticut Sun last month.

Wendell Carter Jr. of the @OrlandoMagic showing support for Angel courtside tonight in ATL! 🫶



CON-ATL | League Pass | 2026 Postseason Push | @DKSports

Tap to watch: https://t.co/q88Pfhx1os pic.twitter.com/imFqXzOFor — WNBA (@WNBA) September 18, 2026

The couple had another cute moment when he came to support her on Sept. 20 for the Dream's matchup against Reese's former team, the Chicago Sky.







Reese came over to hug him while he stood courtside wearing another custom jersey in her honor. The two had a brief embrace before she began to talk to friends who sat alongside him.





Reese has also returned the favor and has sat at several Magic games in support of her boyfriend, often also wearing custom outfits.

Angel Reese repping for the Orlando Magic against the Miami Heat pic.twitter.com/URGUeUdoER — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) October 22, 2025

When Is The Atlanta Dream's Next Game?

It's unclear if Carter Jr. will make his way to another Dream game amid their playoff run, given that his season is slowly approaching. Carter Jr. will be on the road in his first preseason game when the Orlando Magic face the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in Memphis, TN, at 7 pm local time.

Reese praised the support from fans during her time with the Dream -- she signed on April 6 after being traded by the Sky -- during a pre-game press conference on Oct. 4.

"Being able to come in five months ago and being able to see so many great things in how they've come out to support me and my teammates in every way," she said of how Dream fans sell out the games and support on the road.

Reese will be suited up for another run against the Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals on Oct. 7 at 7:30 pm ET.