Angel Reese is unrecognizable at rumored boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr.'s Magic opener

The Chicago Sky All-Star is in Orlando with a sweet Magic fit and a new hairdo for the first game of the season vs. the Miami Heat.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese is enjoying her WNBA offseason while the NBA tips off this week. On Wednesday night she posted going to an Orlando Magic game where rumored boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr. plays.

The Chicago Sky two-time All-Star had tough season missing 14 games and the team finished 10-34 on the season.

Since it ended, she’s had fun jetting off to various locations including meeting Terence Crawford in the locker room where she wore an eye-popping fit while she towered over him before his fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Reese hit the private jet and glammed up right after the season ended. / Angel Reese/Instagram

She also made history at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show where she stunned on the runway.

Now, she just dropped a dramatic new hairdo with the short bob.

Angel Reese/Instagram

And then dropped the Magic fit for the first game of the season at home vs. the Miami Heat.

Angel Reese/Instagram

Oh course the girl known as “Chi Barbie” rocked the elite sparkly purse to go with it and the boots with the fur.

Angel Reese/Instagram

Reese and the 26-year-old Carter fueled dating rumors when he was spotted at her 23rd birthday, and they’ve had playful social media interactions although nothing has been confirmed about them actually dating.

Reese is off until she will be back to defend her Unrivaled championship in January with the Rose Basketball Club.

Angel Reese/Instagram

