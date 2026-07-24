Who Is Angel Reese's Boyfriend? Exploring Her Relationship

As one of the biggest superstars in the WNBA, Angel Reese is certainly in the public eye.

So is her boyfriend. Reese is dating Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., and the two went public about their love for each other late last year.

For a while, it was just rumors. The two first made headlines when Carter attended Reese's 23rd birthday celebration in the spring of 2025. Then, he also showed support by attending the WNBA All-Star Game wearing a shirt featuring Reese.

The Atlanta Dream star was also spotted at multiple Magic games and shared photos showing support for Orlando.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angel Reese's Relationship Timeline: The Story Behind Wendell Carter Jr. Romance

In November of 2025, Carter addressed the speculation he and Reese were involved while appearing on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back."

Carter acknowledged the connection, according to the New York Times, saying: "That's the homie for sure. We locked in. Y'all gonna find out when y'all need to find out. We'll just leave it at that. That's my girl, though. We locked in for sure."

It didn't take long for Reese to confirm the news. The following month, she took to Instagram to make an announcement, albeit in understated one, about their relationship.

In the post, Reese, who was with the Chicago Sky at the time, shared a series of photos that included a Magic jersey customized with "My Man" on the back. The last image in the gallery showed Carter with his arm around her waist, making the message pretty darn clear.

Carter also chimed in. He appeared to confirm the announcement by commenting "overly" on the post, which quickly caught the attention of fans.

Angel Reese and Her Boyfriend are Both Successful Basketball Stars

For the past year of so, the couple's relationship has become one of the biggest off-court stories in basketball.

What makes it more interesting is that Reese has generally kept her personal life private, making the relationship news a rare glimpse into that side of her life.

She's also famously gone after her ex-boyfriend, though, Jalen Duran of the Detroit Pistons, on social media, so she's not totally shy about getting her business out there.

When it comes to Reese and Carter, on the court, both are continuing to build impressive careers. Reese has firmly established herself as one of the WNBA's biggest stars, now with the Atlanta Dream, and Carter continued to be an important player in the Magic's makeup.