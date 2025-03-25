The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese reacts to USC's JuJu Watkins scary injury in NCAA tournament

The Chicago Sky All-Star takes to social media after the Big Ten Player of the Year went down in a sickening scene in the first quarter.

Matt Ryan

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center.
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during pregame warmups before an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The sports world was stunned on Monday night as Big Ten Player of the Year and USC Trojans basketball All-American JuJu Watkins went down with a frightening injury.

In the first quarter of the round of 32 vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Watkins was running up the court with the ball with a defender next to her when she fell to the ground clutching her knee in pain and had to be carried off the court.

The crowd went silent as the gut-wrenching scene unfolded.

There’s still no word on the extent of the injury, but it certainly didn’t look good as she was writhing in pain and grabbing at her knee. She was later ruled out of the game.

Basketball stars like Chicago Sky All-Star and new Unrivaled champ Angel Reese took to X to send her prayers to Watkins.

Other stars also echoed Reese.

No. 1 seed USC will be in serious trouble without their all-everything player. The 19-year-old Watkins is averaging 24.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season and is a defensive menace. More importantly, however, is her long-term health for the sure-fire No. 1 future WNBA pick when healthy.

Prayers up for Watkins from not only Reese but here at The Athlete Lifestyle.

JuJu Watkin
USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb holds USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins’ hand after she injured her knee in the first quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

