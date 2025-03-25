Angel Reese reacts to USC's JuJu Watkins scary injury in NCAA tournament
The sports world was stunned on Monday night as Big Ten Player of the Year and USC Trojans basketball All-American JuJu Watkins went down with a frightening injury.
In the first quarter of the round of 32 vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Watkins was running up the court with the ball with a defender next to her when she fell to the ground clutching her knee in pain and had to be carried off the court.
The crowd went silent as the gut-wrenching scene unfolded.
RELATED: NFL QB Jayden Daniels sees USC’s JuJu Watkins scary injury in-person
There’s still no word on the extent of the injury, but it certainly didn’t look good as she was writhing in pain and grabbing at her knee. She was later ruled out of the game.
Basketball stars like Chicago Sky All-Star and new Unrivaled champ Angel Reese took to X to send her prayers to Watkins.
Other stars also echoed Reese.
No. 1 seed USC will be in serious trouble without their all-everything player. The 19-year-old Watkins is averaging 24.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season and is a defensive menace. More importantly, however, is her long-term health for the sure-fire No. 1 future WNBA pick when healthy.
Prayers up for Watkins from not only Reese but here at The Athlete Lifestyle.