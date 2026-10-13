Angel Reese Turns Heads in Plunging Slit Dress as Dream Advance to WNBA Finals

Angel Reese doesn't need to wait until tipoff to get people talking.

The Atlanta Dream star has made a habit of arriving at games dressed like she knows exactly where the cameras are, and frankly, they usually flock to her. Whether she's going full Barbie pink or stepping out in sleek black, Reese has turned the WNBA tunnel into another place to show off her personality.

There's lots happening on the court, but her fashion choices have become part of the show, too. Reese has built a following that extends well beyond basketball, and her ability to move between glamorous, playful and downright daring looks is a big part of the appeal.

She's comfortable taking a risk, and she rarely looks like she's trying too hard. That's a good combination and makes for some fun looks, even as Reese and the Dream focus on the WNBA Finals.

Angel Reese Shares a Look Back at the Season

Ahead of the WNBA Finals, Reese took to Instagram to share a photo dump of the season. Of course, this also includes some of her fashion choices, which are bold and beautiful.

In the second slide of the gallery, Reese is seen wearing a form-fitting, sleeveless black dress with a huge slit up the leg. Her hair is curly and pulled to one side of her head, and she stands with her hand on her waist.

"Round 2: Sweep loaded with blessings, sent some rejections & we even packed up some lemon pepper selections," she said in the caption of the Instagram post.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese waves her finger in the air during the game against the New York Liberty. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Followers took to Instagram, and many of them have taken to calling her Barbie, which makes sense because she has her own Barbie doll now.

Followers Are Already Looking Forward to Finals Barbie

"Big Barbie," one said. "Can't wait to see Finals Barbie," one more added.

Angel Reese attends a screening at the New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

"Keep going. Not done yet. Proud of you kid. Locked in," another said.

Speaking of Barbie, looking back on the fashion of this season, one of Reese's standout appearances came at the WNBA All-Star Game at the United Center.

There, she arrived in a vibrant pink outfit that went all the way into Barbie territory, wearing matching heels, a coordinating handbag and tinted sunglasses. The outfit also helped spotlight her recently released Barbie doll, making the whole thing feel like a very Reese way to celebrate the occasion.

WNBA star Angel Reese at the New York Film Festival. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

She kept the pink coming ahead of an Aug. 5 home game against the Phoenix Mercury, stepping out in a silky pastel-pink ensemble. The look featured an ultra-cropped tube top, a low-rise maxi skirt and plush feather details. It was flirty, playful and just a little dramatic.

Now, all eyes are on Reese and the Dream as they reach the Finals. Expect to see more daring fashion choices along the way.