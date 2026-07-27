Angel Reese Answers LeBron James Question With Flirty Nod to Boyfriend

Angel Reese was out and about all weekend among the WNBA stars during the league's All-Star weekend.

This league is hot right now, and with the WNBA entering the second part of its season, it's only getting hotter.

During the event, Reese did the press rounds, and as it so happened, LeBron James dropped his news about heading to the Philadelphia 76ers during one of Reese's press appearances.

It's always fun when news breaks so fast that stars learn about a massive news event in the moment of a live interview. That's what happened with Reese, and her answer about LeBron going to the 76ers offered a sweet nod to her boyfriend.

Angel Reese Gives Boyfriend a Flirty Shoutout During LeBron James Question

Reese, who plays for the Atlanta Dream, was in the middle of her presser when a reporter asked her about James going to the 76ers.

The news had just broken, so Reese was shocked and said she hadn't heard about that yet. She also gave her boyfriend, Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., a sweet little shoutout during her answer.

Reese and Carter went public with their romantic relationship in November of 2025, when Carter talked about Reese on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" and said, according to the New York Times, "That's the homie for sure. We locked in."

Yahoo Sports shared a reel on Instagram of Reese's response, where she said, "Oh, that's really cool. I didn't even know that. That's great news. Congrats to the Sixers."

Team Coop forward Angel Reese drives the ball in the first half against Team Spoon during the 2026 WNBA All Star Game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, she added: "I don't really have a team. Well, actually, I do have a team, yeah," batting her eyelashes and smiling widely.

Followers Gush Over Angel Reese's Shoutout to Boyfriend

Followers were quick to note in the comments that her team is the Magic because of Carter.

Team Coop forward Angel Reese and guard Kahleah Copper pose for a photo during the 2026 WNBA All Star Game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Actually, I do have a team. Orlando Magic," one said with winking emojis.

"Girl you got a man and your brother in the NBA lol you definitely have a team lol," another added.

Reese also got to debut her Barbie doll at the WNBA All-Star weekend. In a press statement, she said that having her own Barbie is "a true dream come true for me." It's really the dream of pretty much every girl who grew up with Barbies as her favorite toy.

"I hope this doll reminds girls to be unapologetically themselves," Reese said, "embrace every part of who they are, and go after their dreams with confidence."