Angel Reese Wows Fans In A Gold Metallic Swimsuit Ahead Of WNBA All-Star Weekend

Angel Reese is spicing things up ahead of WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The Atlanta Dream star shared a post on Instagram and X on Wednesday, rocking a halter-style gold swimsuit with round metal pieces on the straps.

In the first photo, she is standing against a beige concrete wall near an outside plant, wearing her natural curls in an effortless up-do. She paired the swimsuit with a flat sandal with a matching gold buckle.

Reese continued to accessorize her look with large gold bracelets and chandelier earrings. In the last photo of her swimsuit photo dump, she added a crocheted cover-up and a large gold fan.

The Dream forward captioned the post, “pre-all star."

Who Is Playing In The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game?

The WNBA will be celebrating the 30th All-Star Weekend with the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and ending with the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game is broken into two teams, with Team Coop being represented by head coach Becky Hammon and general manager Cynthia Cooper. Team Spoon will have head coach Cheryl Reeve and general manager Teresa Weatherspoon.

The starters for Team Coop will be Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Natasha Howard (Minnesota Lynx), and Gabby Williams (Golden State Valkyries).

The reserves for Team Coop will have Reese (Atlanta Dream), Marina Mabrey (Toronto Tempo), Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm), Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), and Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics).

It's unclear if Reese will be participating during the All-Star Weekend, given that she was partially out of Dream's game against the Chicago Sky. Reese left Sunday's game during the fourth quarter with a left leg injury. However, Reese still defeated her former team, with the Dream winning 93-91.

For Team Spoon, the starters will be Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Olivia Miles (Minnesota Lynx), Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), and Jessica Shepard (Dallas Wings).

The reserves for Team Spoon are Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty), Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx), Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics), and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks).

When Does WNBA All-Star Weekend Begin?

The WNBA All-Star Weekend begins on July 24 to July 25 in Chicago at the United Center. The events kick off with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN or stream on the ESPN app.

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game will air live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 25 and you can also stream on the ESPN app or Disney+.