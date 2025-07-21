The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese shares intense recovery after WNBA All-Star weekend partying

The Chicago Sky All-Star is taking extreme measures to get ready again for the season.

Matt Ryan

Team Collier forward Angel Reese (5) celebrates after defeating Team Clark in the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Team Collier forward Angel Reese (5) celebrates after defeating Team Clark in the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese enjoyed her second All-Star Game over the weekend, but is trying to get it all out of her system before the Chicago Sky season resumes.

Reese, 23, hit up Indiana in style as she always does, turning heads in fits like this leopard-print stunner for the orange carpet event.

Angel Rees
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

And then brought the fire on All-Star Saturday in this head-turning leather look:

Angel Rees
Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese would also go viral with a pregame locker room dance with Dallas Wings rookie All-Star sensation Paige Bueckers. She also had fun with her teammates on the court.

After all the fun and partying, Reese hit the sauna and red light treatment at home. She wrote, “let’s get this all started weekend out the body because we back to work tomorrow :)”

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Snapchat

It sounds like she had an epic time. Bayou Barbie went to LSU, though, she can definitely handle a weekend of partying and knows just how to sweat it out.

Reese is averaging a double-double again this season with 14.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

The Sky are back on the court Tuesday at the Minnesota Lynx. Hopefully by then the All-Star weekend is all out of her system.

Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers
Angel Reese/TikTok

