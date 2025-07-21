Angel Reese shares intense recovery after WNBA All-Star weekend partying
Angel Reese enjoyed her second All-Star Game over the weekend, but is trying to get it all out of her system before the Chicago Sky season resumes.
Reese, 23, hit up Indiana in style as she always does, turning heads in fits like this leopard-print stunner for the orange carpet event.
And then brought the fire on All-Star Saturday in this head-turning leather look:
Reese would also go viral with a pregame locker room dance with Dallas Wings rookie All-Star sensation Paige Bueckers. She also had fun with her teammates on the court.
After all the fun and partying, Reese hit the sauna and red light treatment at home. She wrote, “let’s get this all started weekend out the body because we back to work tomorrow :)”
It sounds like she had an epic time. Bayou Barbie went to LSU, though, she can definitely handle a weekend of partying and knows just how to sweat it out.
Reese is averaging a double-double again this season with 14.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.
The Sky are back on the court Tuesday at the Minnesota Lynx. Hopefully by then the All-Star weekend is all out of her system.
