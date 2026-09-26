Aryna Sabalenka has one of the most spectacular engagement rings in sports.

Then she saw Georgina Rodríguez’s.

The world-class tennis star and Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife found themselves seated together at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show on Friday, Sept. 25, and it didn’t take long for their jewelry to become part of the conversation.

In a video captured by Vanity Fair Italia, Sabalenka and Rodríguez held their left hands alongside one another to compare their enormous engagement rings.

Sabalenka’s reaction made the moment even better.

“Can I take a picture of yours to send to mine?” Sabalenka asked Rodríguez, referring to fiancé Georgios Frangulis.

She then admired Rodríguez’s ring before adding, “Beautiful. Amazing.”

For two women already accustomed to wearing some serious jewelry, Rodríguez's diamond still managed to stop the conversation.

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgina Rodríguez Compare Their Engagement Rings

There was plenty of star power surrounding them.

Rodríguez, 32, and Sabalenka, 28, were joined in the front row by Cardi B, with Rodríguez dressed in a fitted black leather look while Sabalenka went in the opposite direction with a white satin suit.

But the rings provided their own fashion moment.

Sabalenka became engaged to Frangulis, the founder of Oakberry, in March 2026. Her custom ring features a more than 12-carat oval-cut diamond surrounded by emeralds, according to the Daily Mail. The emeralds were an especially personal choice because they are Sabalenka’s favorite gemstone.

Even with that enormous sparkler on her own hand, Sabalenka clearly appreciated what Rodríguez was wearing next to her.

Rodríguez announced her engagement to Ronaldo in August 2025 after nearly a decade together. Her ring immediately became a story of its own, with its massive center stone drawing plenty of attention online.

The couple took another major step exactly one year later.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez married in a civil ceremony on Aug. 11, 2026, exchanging simple gold wedding bands alongside the much harder-to-miss engagement ring.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ring for Georgina Rodríguez Is Hard to Miss

Rodríguez has previously had some fun with just how extravagant Ronaldo went with his proposal.

“It’s gorgeous. It’s the least he could offer me after 10 years of waiting,” she joked to Elle Spain in December 2025.

She admitted the size of the diamond even caught her off guard.

“The truth is, when he proposed, it was the last thing on my mind. It took me a long time to process the enormous stone he gave me.”

Months later, apparently Rodríguez isn't the only one impressed.

Put two of the most talked-about engagement rings in sports in the same front row at Milan Fashion Week, and Sabalenka did what plenty of people would have done.

She took out her phone. And she made sure her fiancé got a look, too.