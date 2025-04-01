Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Submit Bid for Pro Flag Football Team
Tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are planning to add another sports team to their list of investments: a flag football team.
The couple submitted a bid to the NFL on Tuesday night after the league requested proposal seeking investors, Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported. Nothing is confirmed yet about their proposal, but it's likely that Williams and Ohanian will invest in a team when the pro flag football league eventually gets established.
Williams began investing in sports franchises back in 2009 alongside her sister Venus Williams when they became minority owners of the Miami Dolphins. Ohanian is the lead investor for the NWSL team Angel City FC, and Williams and their daughter Olympia are both minority investors. The trio of the Williams sisters and Ohanian also co-own the Los Angeles Golf Club in Tiger Woods's new golf league, TGL.
This news also comes right after Williams spoke at the NFL's owners meetings in Florida this week alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark. It seems that Williams is definitely interested in joining the NFL's future explorations.