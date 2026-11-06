Ayesha Curry Claps Back at Fans Due to Viral Kissing Scene in New Film

Ayesha Curry is addressing the viral clip from her latest holiday film.

Curry made her feature film debut in a leading role in the film, "Second Chance Holiday." She plays the role of Chelsey -- a dating expert -- who has some trouble in her own love life. In the film, she reconnects with her high school sweetheart over the holiday break.

Her character has had a bad run in love, as her exes have all broken up with her on Christmas, which has given her some doubts about pursuing a romantic partnership again.

Curry plays opposite Matthew Daddario, who is her love interest in the film. And now a kissing scene between the two has since gone viral that Curry had to address.

Ayesha Curry Claps Back At Viral Clip

Curry is putting the comments to bed.

The mom of four addressed the scene that has fans talking online, which is when she kisses Daddario's character in "Second Chance Holiday." A lot of fans' comments were over the top, suggesting that she couldn't wait to kiss another man and that her husband was mad about the kiss.

However, Curry reassured that the kiss was just for the film and nothing more should be speculated further about it.

"It's not even real 🤣 you guys are annoying," Curry commented on the video on X.

Ayesha Curry kissing Mathew Daddario in new show is going viral👀 pic.twitter.com/qSGajN4Cyf — Basketball Ground (@BBallGround) November 5, 2026

Curry's character's bad luck in love is the opposite of her reality. Ayesha has been married to Stephen Curry for 15 years. The couple has four children together: Riley, 14, Ryan, 11, Canon, 8, and Caius, 2.

The two are often seen in the offseason on family vacations and supporting Steph in season at Warriors games.

Stephen Curry Supports Ayesha Curry In Major Career Move

While there will always be noise, Ayesha will, without fail, have Steph in her corner. When news broke about her being cast in the leading role, the Golden State Warriors star praised his wife for her latest career achievement.

"My Leading Lady,” the Golden State Warriors superstar wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I get to see the work behind the scenes, and now the world gets to see you shine, and this is just the beginning….”

Steph has not yet addressed the virality of the scene at this time. However, it was smart on Ayesha's part to address the comments head on for any further speculation on the scene.

"Second Chance Holiday" is available on the Roku Channel now.