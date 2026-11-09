Baker Mayfield's Wife Emily Shares Private Family Moment Before Buccaneers-Bears Game

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are forging ahead this season despite a few setbacks. The quarterback, who reconnected with his family this year, missed three games after in injury sustained in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. Now he's back on the field and trying to help the Bucs turn things around.

Tampa Bay is sitting at 3-5 and second in the NFC South heading into its Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears. There's still lots of football left to play, and Mayfield is working to get his team back on track. He's had someone special cheering him on through all the ups and downs, though. His wife, Emily Mayfield, has been right there beside him, sharing moments from the season and giving fans a little look at their family life away from the field.

Baker Mayfield's Wife Emily Mayfield Shares Sweet Family Moments on the field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield greets his son Maverick Mayfield and wife Emily Mayfield before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker and Emily married in July 2019 after meeting through a mutual friend in 2017. They've since welcomed two children, daughter Kova Jade in April 2024 and son Maverick Thorne April of this year.

This week, Emily took to Instagram with a collection of photos and videos from the season. The post included pictures of Baker, their children and some sweet family moments that make it clear just how much they enjoy being together. She's active on Instagram and has shared video of the quarterback before, so it's not a surprise that she's opening up again on the platform.

"My people," she wrote alongside the gallery with three hearts.

Emily Mayfield, spouse of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, and their son Maverick Mayfield look on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One photo shows Emily sharing a kiss with Baker, while other pictures feature the couple with their little ones. There's also an adorable video of Baker coming off the field and being greeted by his young daughter, who runs right up to him and gives him a big hug. It's the kind of moment that makes you smile. NFL games can be intense, and there's so much pressure on players to perform, but those family moments show that these players are really human.

Emily Mayfield Shares Inside Look at Buccaneers Watch Party

Emily also shared a photo gallery with a bunch of girl friends at what appears to be a massive Buccaneers watch party. Followers were quick to comment on the moment.

"Love this girl gang," she wrote with a heart emoji.

"You are such a good connector and lover of the women God places in your life and I love to see it," one follower wrote.

"Your just the cutest human ever," another said.

Emily has regularly shown support for her husband throughout his NFL career, and her latest post is another sweet example. The Bucs have some work to do, but having family in his corner is certainly something Mayfield can appreciate.