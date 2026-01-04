SI

Baker Mayfield's Wife Captures Video of How Stressed the QB Is Watching Saints-Falcons

The Buccaneers’ playoff hopes are in the hands of the Saints.

Madison Williams

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was stressed watching the Falcons–Saints game.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was stressed watching the Falcons–Saints game. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Buccaneers beat the Panthers 16–14 on Saturday night, but the win didn’t fully seal them the NFC South playoff bid. To capture the division title and the playoff spot, Tampa Bay needs the Saints to upset the Falcons on Sunday.

After the win, quarterback Baker Mayfield shared that he will be rooting for the Saints on Sunday, obviously.

“I am [a Saints fan] tomorrow,” Mayfield said, adding that he will be watching the game from his couch.

And, that’s exactly what he did. Mayfield’s wife Emily posted a video and photo to her Instagram story showing just how stressed her husband is during the Saints–Falcons game.

She started her posts with a caption saying “Watching Baker watch football as a ‘fan’ is hilarious...haven’t seen him this stressed in a minute.” That described the video and picture perfectly.

One slide shows a nervous Mayfield on the couch with his hand on his head with his mouth wide open. The next post shows the quarterback sitting on the kitchen counter, seemingly ignoring the NFC South game. Atlanta was up 10–7 at the half.

It’s going to be a rollercoaster afternoon for Mayfield, as the Buccaneers’ future lies in the hands of their rivals. If the Falcons win, then the Panthers will take the NFC South playoff spot.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

