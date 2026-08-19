Baker Mayfield, Wife Reconnect With Family After Tense $12 Million Dispute

Being a NFL star can be stressful on a family.

There's money involved, there's also time away, plus constant pressure. It's not all glitz and glamour.

So, it's not uncommon for NFL stars to have a falling out with their loved ones. A shining example is Aaron Rodgers, who recently got back together with his family after a long estrangement.

It's just stressful to be in the public eye as a professional athlete. Of course, money becomes an issue, too.

That was the case for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who says that he's now turned the page and has reconciled with his family after a difficult dispute involving more than $12 million.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Has Reunited with His Family

Mayfield revealed that he has reconnected with his family in recent months.

Speaking with the Tampa Bay Times, the quarterback says that getting back with his loved ones has been a special experience as his wife, Emily, and their children have become the major focus of his life outside of football.

"In the past few months, I've been reconnected with my family," Mayfield said in the interview. "It's been good."

He told a story about having an emotional moment when Mayfield and Emily took their daughter, Kova, to meet his family around her first birthday.

"First time they met her, and you (could) tell it just melted them," Mayfield told the outlet.

The reunion happens following years of tension and estrangement involving a financial dispute involving Mayfield and Camwood Capital Management Group, an investment firm connected to his family.

Mayfield and Emily filed a court petition in 2023 seeking information about $12 million that they said had been transferred from their personal accounts and routed through different entities and investments.

Mayfield's dad, James, is the founder and senior managing director of Camwood. His brother, Matt, is a managing director, according to the official listing.

Baker Mayfield Says the Past is in the Past

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2024, Mayfield sued Camwood Ventures and its subsidiaries, according to ESPN. The lawsuit stated that the parties had reached a confidential agreement reportedly worth $11.7 million, as well as interest, but Mayfield said that deal wasn't fulfilled.

So now, Mayfield seems to have really taken a step forward with his family, leaving the past behind, where it belongs.

"What's in the past is in the past," he said in the interview.

Mayfield also said that he isn't perfect and has made mistakes. "You can't put yourself on a pedestal and act like I haven't made mistakes in my life," he said. "I had the ability to forgive and that was what I wanted to get across."