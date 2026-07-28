Bam Adebayo Details Asking A'ja Wilson's Father for Permission to Marry Her

Wedding bells could soon be on the way for Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson.

The NBA and WNBA superstar couple have been a fan favorite, and now it seems that the pair might be settling down soon. In the ESPN docuseries "Life in the W," which follows WNBA stars Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and DeWanna Bonner, Adebayo was a guest star in the Las Vegas Aces star's story.

The Miami Heat center and power forward had a moment in the six-episode series where he spoke about having a conversation with Wilson's father about marrying her.

Adebayo recounted the experience of asking Wilson's father, Roscoe C. Wilson Jr., the "most terrifying question" in asking for the WNBA star's hand in marriage. The NBA star shared that he got emotional and that he had to cry a little bit in the bathroom.

Wilson Jr., who sat beside his wife and Wilson's mother, Eva Rakes Wilson, during the interview, told Adebayo that he has A'ja's heart, and he now has two hearts to take care of.

How Did A'ja Wilson Respond To Bam Adebayo's Question For Her Father?

Wilson did not hold back on how she feels about her boyfriend. During the series, she expressed that she would love to be his wife one day. She then joked that her ring finger was a little empty.

The engagement ring, according to Adebayo, has not yet been bought but is currently "in the works," so it might not be long until the couple makes it official.

How Long Have Bam Adebayo And A'ja Wilson Been Dating?

While Adebayo and Wilson went public with their relationship in February 2025, the two have been a couple long before fans knew. In Wilson's TIME interview last year, she shared that she and Adebayo began dating four years ago.

The two began fueling romance rumors in 2024 when they were spotted at the Paris Olympics. They were seen grabbing meals together, shopping, and spending time together at the major international multi-sport event. It wasn't until NBA All-Star Weekend last year that Wilson subtly confirmed that the two were dating.

Wilson's response to wanting to be his wife is not a secret, given that during her TIME Athlete Of The Year cover story, she expressed wanting a future with him. She told the outlet in the feature that she wants to start a family with him someday.

The docuseries takes a deep dive into the personal lives of Wilson, Collier, and Bonner, who have all continued to make a name for themselves in the league and propel the WNBA forward. The series is available for streaming on the ESPN App now.