A'ja Wilson swoons over Bam Adebayo relationship with Beyonce lyric
WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson received the honor of having her jersey number retired by the South Carolina Gamecocks to celebrate her illustrious career. During the ceremony, a special guest, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo was in attendance.
The two have been romantically linked for months, and during her speech A'ja sent social media into a whirlwind when she appeared to "hard launch" their relationship by giving him a special shoutout as her "favorite Olympian from out of town."
During the 2024 Paris Olympics, rumors were reignited when the basketball stars shared their own unique handshakes.
MORE: Bam Adebayo matches A'ja Wilson's fit at South Carolina jersey retirement
The couple was previously trolled by the likes of NBA reporter Taylor Rooks and a preseason graphic from Bleacher Report. Even the Miami Heat trolled them.
Now, during an exclusive interview with ELLE, A'ja confirmed their relationship and was candid about what the NBA star means to her.
A'ja described her relationship with Adebayo by breaking out a Beyonce lyric.
MORE: A'ja Wilson rocks flawless power suit at South Carolina jersey retirement ceremony
“Beyoncé says, ‘It’s very seldom that you’re blessed to find your equal.’ It’s hard to find people that can really truly understand you on deeper levels. I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but I love it. I love the fact that it’s not easy, because it allows us to really be our true selves and support one another," she said.
A'ja added, “The beautiful thing about our relationship, and our bond, is that we’re very aware of things. We know how to navigate through a lot of different things and never shy from moments, but also make sure that we uplift [each other]."
MORE: A'ja Wilson trolls Dawn Staley's ridiculously oversized hat
"I would’ve been doing a disservice if I did not mention my favorite Olympian. Because of that favorite Olympian, you see the best of me. Because of the care and the support that not a lot of people see all the time. If I did not recognize my special Olympian, he wouldn’t be able to get his flowers. So in that sense, I think it was just a perfect time. It was just a moment that I would love to share because people should know that I’m not alone. I have an amazing support system behind me.”
Ah, you have to love love.
And what better way to hard launch a relationship than by quoting Beyonce fresh off of a night where she took home awards for Album of the Year, Country Album of the Year, and Best Country Performance.
Everyone is winning.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams