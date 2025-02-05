The Athlete Lifestyle logo

A'ja Wilson swoons over Bam Adebayo relationship with Beyonce lyric

Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson swooned over NBA star Bam Adebayo and their relationship during a candid interview by referencing Grammy winner Beyonce.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO/justpictures.ch, IMAGO/Eibner
In this story:

WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson received the honor of having her jersey number retired by the South Carolina Gamecocks to celebrate her illustrious career. During the ceremony, a special guest, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo was in attendance.

The two have been romantically linked for months, and during her speech A'ja sent social media into a whirlwind when she appeared to "hard launch" their relationship by giving him a special shoutout as her "favorite Olympian from out of town."

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, rumors were reignited when the basketball stars shared their own unique handshakes.

MORE: Bam Adebayo matches A'ja Wilson's fit at South Carolina jersey retirement

The couple was previously trolled by the likes of NBA reporter Taylor Rooks and a preseason graphic from Bleacher Report. Even the Miami Heat trolled them.

Now, during an exclusive interview with ELLE, A'ja confirmed their relationship and was candid about what the NBA star means to her.

A'ja Wilson
United States forward A'Ja Wilson celebrates with the gold medal after defeating France in the women's gold medal game. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A'ja described her relationship with Adebayo by breaking out a Beyonce lyric.

MORE: A'ja Wilson rocks flawless power suit at South Carolina jersey retirement ceremony

“Beyoncé says, ‘It’s very seldom that you’re blessed to find your equal.’ It’s hard to find people that can really truly understand you on deeper levels. I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but I love it. I love the fact that it’s not easy, because it allows us to really be our true selves and support one another," she said.

Bam Adebayo
United States center Bam Adebayo celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game. / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

A'ja added, “The beautiful thing about our relationship, and our bond, is that we’re very aware of things. We know how to navigate through a lot of different things and never shy from moments, but also make sure that we uplift [each other]."

MORE: A'ja Wilson trolls Dawn Staley's ridiculously oversized hat

"I would’ve been doing a disservice if I did not mention my favorite Olympian. Because of that favorite Olympian, you see the best of me. Because of the care and the support that not a lot of people see all the time. If I did not recognize my special Olympian, he wouldn’t be able to get his flowers. So in that sense, I think it was just a perfect time. It was just a moment that I would love to share because people should know that I’m not alone. I have an amazing support system behind me.”

A'ja Wilson arrives at the NBA In-Season Tournament.
A'ja Wilson arrives at the NBA In-Season Tournament. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Ah, you have to love love.

And what better way to hard launch a relationship than by quoting Beyonce fresh off of a night where she took home awards for Album of the Year, Country Album of the Year, and Best Country Performance.

Everyone is winning.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet

Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit

Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front

Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top

Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Relationships