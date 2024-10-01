Taylor Rooks trolls Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson rumored romance
Taylor Rooks was reppin' NBA TV for the Miami Heat media day this week when she spoke to star center Bam Adebayo about the upcoming season.
Rooks and Adebayo discussed what to expect from the Heat season before she sent Bam on his way with a hilarious quip.
Adebayo has long been linked to WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.
While the two have not made their romance official, they have been spotted together on lunch dates, sharing adorable handshakes during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and even showing up to ceremonies honoring each other.
Before signing off, Rooks trolled Adebayo with a brilliant line, showing why she is one of the best in the game. "I hope you had a great summer. I hope you have a great season. I think that your season will be... A'mazing" Rooks said while holding up a sign with a nod to A'ja's unique name.
Bam burst out into laughter before walking off of the set.
Incredible.
Until Bam and A'ja come out and publicly state whether they are or aren't together, the jokes will continue coming. But maybe, just maybe, that's exactly how they want it.
After all, A'ja has been known to get a kick out of trolling fans, so this could be her latest, most elaborate troll to date.
