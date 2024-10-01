The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Rooks trolls Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson rumored romance

NBA reporter Taylor Rooks trolled Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo for his rumored romance with WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson with a hilarious quip during media day.

Josh Sanchez

Sports journalist Taylor Rooks at the Barnstable Brown Party.
Sports journalist Taylor Rooks at the Barnstable Brown Party. / Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Taylor Rooks was reppin' NBA TV for the Miami Heat media day this week when she spoke to star center Bam Adebayo about the upcoming season.

Rooks and Adebayo discussed what to expect from the Heat season before she sent Bam on his way with a hilarious quip.

Adebayo has long been linked to WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.

MORE: A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo relationship rumors trolled by Miami Heat

While the two have not made their romance official, they have been spotted together on lunch dates, sharing adorable handshakes during the 2024 Paris Olympics, and even showing up to ceremonies honoring each other.

Before signing off, Rooks trolled Adebayo with a brilliant line, showing why she is one of the best in the game. "I hope you had a great summer. I hope you have a great season. I think that your season will be... A'mazing" Rooks said while holding up a sign with a nod to A'ja's unique name.

Bam burst out into laughter before walking off of the set.

Taylor Rooks, Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson, Miami Heat
Screenshot via X/@juicifer_

Incredible.

Until Bam and A'ja come out and publicly state whether they are or aren't together, the jokes will continue coming. But maybe, just maybe, that's exactly how they want it.

After all, A'ja has been known to get a kick out of trolling fans, so this could be her latest, most elaborate troll to date.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star

Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners

Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf

Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro

Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Relationships