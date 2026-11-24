Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is no stranger to attention. Being one of the NFL's biggest quarterbacks comes with public scrutiny, but there's one part of his life he's been much less willing to share. When it comes to relationships and personal matters, Burrow has made it known that he values his privacy.

That hasn't stopped fans from wondering what's going on between the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and model Olivia Ponton. The two have been linked for nearly two years, but neither has confirmed they're dating. She's certainly not your typical NFL WAG always in the spotlight at the sidelines. Still, a handful of public appearances have kept the rumors alive.

Who Is Olivia Ponton, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Rumored Girlfriend?

Olivia Ponton does a little bit of it all. She's a model, influencer and podcaster, and she has also become a familiar name across social media and the fashion world. She first got bit on TikTok around 2020, including through the Hype House. Since then, she's worked with major brands like Victoria's Secret PINK, SKIMS, Ralph Lauren and Burberry.

Ponton also made her "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" debut in 2022 and returned for the 2023 issue. She's continued expanding her career beyond modeling. In late 2025, she launched her podcast, "Booked & Busy," where she interviews authors about books and adaptations. She changed the name to "Booked, Blonde & Busy" for Season 2, Variety notes.

How Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton Were First Linked

The relationship speculation started in December 2024 after Ponton reportedly identified herself as Burrow's employee when reporting a break-in at his Ohio home. The incident also brought attention to just how uncomfortable Burrow was with details about his private life becoming public.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one," Burrow said at a Bengals press conference at the time. He added that more information was already circulating than he wanted people to know or cared to share. He didn't mention Ponton by name or clarify their relationship.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline as Joe Flacco takes over under center in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since then, the pair have been spotted together at several events. They attended a Fanatics Flag Football Classic party hosted by Tom Brady in March 2026 and were also seen at a Los Angeles pool party that month, according to the New York Post.

Ponton also made her way to Madrid when the Bengals traveled to Spain to face the Atlanta Falcons. She didn't publicly say the trip was about supporting Burrow, but the timing certainly caught fans' attention as Cincinnati prepared for its international matchup.

For now, neither has offered a public confirmation. Burrow has been strong about wanting privacy, and it looks like that part of his life isn't something he's ready to put on display.