Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Spotted Together Scouting High School Players

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson are back at it for the North Carolina Tar Heels' season, and even after laying low for the team's start, Hudson has now been seen by Belichick's side during the team's games. Belichick has also stood by Hudson's side, asserting that there have been "ridiculous" assumptions about her in the press.

Now, the Tar Heels have a high-profile game against Notre Dame on Saturday, and all eyes are on both Belichick and Hudson. But, even with North Carolina's season being in full swing, these two are finding time to look toward the future and size up players who could be a fit for the Tar Heels down the road.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Scout High School Talent

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Belichick and his girlfriend were seen in the press box on Friday night, Sept. 25, watching and observing Archbishop Spalding's 32-0 win over Gilman in its first home game of the season, according to WMAR2News' Avi Carr-Gloth. According to his report, Hudson was there with him for the entire game.

Carr-Gloth also shared footage of Belichick sitting next to Hudson, holding a pen and looking at his phone during the matchup. Hudson wore a black baseball cap, sunglasses and a Tar Heel blue shirt.

Carr-Gloth also reported that because North Carolina didn't have a game that weekend, Belichick was at the matchup specifically to scout top high school prospects.

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The two arrived long before the 7 p.m. kickoff and left at the end of the third quarter, Carr-Gloth also shared in his report.

It makes sense that Belichick and Hudson made this trip because Spalding has a handful of top recruits.

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Remains a Familiar Presence Around UNC

So, Belichick is even working on his off weekend, and Hudson is by his side. This is the time to start looking at recruits, and with the craziness of the transfer portal, the Tar Heels are wise to look at upcoming talent early.

Hudson has become a familiar presence during his time with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Since Belichick took over as UNC's head coach, Hudson has frequently been around the program and has supported him through the transition from the NFL to college football.

Her presence has attracted a lot of buzz, but she's also been a consistent figure as Belichick settles into a very different chapter of his coaching career. From being around Chapel Hill to accompanying him at various events, Hudson has remained a steady presence in Belichick's life as he continues with the Tar Heels.